China's July exports rise, with trade surplus at record-high
China's export growth continued to rise in July, sending trade surplus to a record high, according to government data.
China's exports grew 18 per cent to US$333 billion compared to the same period last year, and were up from 17.9 per cent in June, according to data from China's customs.
Imports, however, remained soft, growing 2.3 per cent in July compared to a year ago. That was lower that economists' estimates of four per cent, and suggests weak domestic demand amid lockdowns across the country as China attempts to stem the outbreak of COVID-19.
China's total trade surplus reached an all-time high of $101.3 billion in July, breaking the record set in June.
The country's economy has rebounded from earlier in the year, when tough COVID-19 restrictions including a two-month lockdown in Shanghai and other measures across China disrupted manufacturing and logistics.
While manufacturing and supply chain issues have eased, recovery may be affected by fresh COVID-19 outbreaks, weak domestic demand and external uncertainties such as rising inflation in developed countries including Britain and the U.S.
The International Monetary Fund in July predicted that China's economy would grow 3.3 per cent this year, below the ruling Communist Party's target of 5.5 per cent set in April.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Old age security increase leaves out many seniors, non-profit says
The Canadian Association for Retired Persons is raising alarms about the increase in old age security only being made eligible for those 75 and above.
Rising cost of living taking toll on Canadians living off disability benefits
The rising cost of living is exacerbating the challenge for many Canadians living on fixed disability income to pay for food and housing.
Savings are slowly dripping away as deposit interest lags far behind inflation
The savings accounts of Canadians have sprung a leak. As inflation tops eight per cent, anyone with money in the bank is seeing their savings drip away at the fastest rate on record because interest rates for savings accounts, still largely languishing at around one per cent, haven't kept up.
Cost-of-living increases have Canadian parents worried about opportunities for their children
With inflation at a nearly 40-year high, Canadians are feeling the financial strain. In a six-part series this summer, people at different stages of their lives detail where they're being hit the hardest.
Buying vs. renting: Should the ultimate goal be to own real estate?
While there are many perks to owning a property, renting your home comes with benefits as well. So, how should you decide whether to buy or rent your home? Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
After pandemic pivots, where have Canadian workers gone?
Restaurants, airlines, schools and nursing homes are at the sharp end of a labour crunch that's afflicted employers all year long. Others, grappling with burnout in precarious or stressful work environments, simply walked away. So if workers are leaving their jobs, where are they going?
Canadian economy avoids contraction in May, economists expect continued slowdown
The Canadian economy stayed flat in May, with growth slowing down as businesses continue to face supply constraints and rising interest rates, though economists say the current cycle of interest rate increases is expected to continue into the fall.
Rising food, rent costs eat into young professionals' disposable income
Groceries are putting a big strain on Canadian young professionals' pocketbooks, especially those who are out of the nest and paying rent.