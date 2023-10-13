China's inflation data show economy in doldrums despite a slight improvement in trade
China's economy remains in the doldrums, data released Friday showed, with prices falling due to slack demand from consumers and businesses.
Consumer prices remained flat in September compared with a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said, while wholesale prices fell 2.5 per cent. Exports and imports also fell last month as demand fell in overseas markets.
The faltering recovery of the world's second largest economy from the shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic is dragging on regional and global growth, though economists have said the worst might have passed. Trade ticked up slightly from the month before and manufacturing is showing signs of improvement.
Earlier this week, the International Monetary Fund cut growth forecasts for China, predicting economic growth of five per cent this year and 4.2 per cent in 2024, down slightly from its forecasts in July.
The IMF attributed its downward revision to weaker consumer confidence, subdued global demand and a crisis in the property sector that has made a big dent in business activity.
China is due to report economic growth data on Oct. 18 and economists are forecasting the economy grew at a 4.4 per cent annual pace in July-September, down from 6.3 per cent in the previous quarter.
Friday's data showed food prices dropped 3.2 per cent in September, with the price of pork sliding 22 per cent from a year earlier, a steeper decrease than the 17.9 per cent drop in August.
Core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, rose 0.8 per cent from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said, similar to a 0.8 per cent rise in August.
The recovery in domestic consumer demand has been much weaker than hoped for, and excess competition has provoked price wars in some sectors.
"September's inflation data remind us that despite some firming in activity indicators recently, China's economic recovery remains challenged," Robert Carnell of ING Economics said in a report.
It forecast that consumer inflation will be at 0.5 per cent for all of 2023 and only rise to one per cent in 2024.
China's producer price index -- which measures prices factories charge wholesalers -- has fallen for a full year, though last month it contracted more slowly than in August.
Still, China's manufacturing sector is showing some signs of improvement. A survey of factory managers showed activity returning to growth. The official purchasing managers' index for September rose to 50.2 from 49.7 in August, the first time it had topped 50 in six months. A reading above 50 indicates an increase from the previous month.
Car sales in China rose 4.7 per cent in September from a year earlier, the China Passenger Car Association reported earlier this week. Passenger vehicle sales totalled 2.04 million units. The growth came ahead of the China's long Mid-Autumn and National Day holidays in October. It's typically a bumper time for car dealers as people buy vehicles ahead of the weeklong national holidays.
And the real estate sector is muddling through the troubles brought on by a crackdown on heavy borrowing by developers that has hamstrung many home builders.
"The housing market appears to have stabilized recently thanks to the latest round of property easing measures, which could drive a modest recovery in home sales and mortgage demand in the coming months," Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics said in a commentary Friday.
China's global trade remained muted in September, with both exports and imports falling from the same time a year earlier.
Imports and exports both slid 6.2 per cent from a year earlier, although the economy declined at a slower rate compared to August after a slew of measures were released to support the economy.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances
As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
High stakes for homeowners facing choice between fixed- or variable-rate mortgage
Deciding between a fixed- or variable-rate mortgage has always been a challenging choice for borrowers looking to buy a home or renew a loan, but with interest rates sitting at levels not seen in decades, the stakes are especially high.
Statistics Canada says household debt ratio down in Q2 as income grew
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to how much they earn fell in the second quarter as disposable income comfortably outpaced the growth in debt and demand for mortgages fell.
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.
OPINION 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession
Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.
Back-to-school: Parents offer tips on how they save during annual shopping spree
A new survey found 46 per cent of Canadians are more worried about their finances during this back-to-school season than in previous years.
opinion Canada can dodge a recession, but it could still happen; here's why
In his column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how Canada might avoid a recession, as well as some risks that could contribute to one.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada's foreign affairs minister arrives in Israel amid Hamas conflict
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has arrived in Tel Aviv as fighting between Israel and Hamas continues following the group's surprise attack from the Gaza Strip. Joly's office confirmed to CTV News that she had arrived in the country on Friday.
DEVELOPING A teacher dies and 2 people are wounded in a stabbing in a French school. Terrorism is suspected
A man armed with a knife killed a teacher and wounded two others on Friday at a high school in northern France, an attack being investigated as potential terrorism.
Warning: Graphic 'They had been cooked alive': Family suffers severe burns escaping Hamas militants
When Hamas militants set their home ablaze, a couple huddled around their one-year-old baby to protect her from burns.
DEVELOPING Israel orders unprecedented evacuation of 1 million in Gaza as possible ground offensive looms
Palestinians began a mass exodus from northern Gaza Friday after Israel's military told some one million people to evacuate toward the southern part of the besieged territory, an unprecedented order ahead of an expected ground invasion against the ruling Hamas militant group.
Warning: Graphic Israel releases horrific images of slain children after Hamas attack
Israel's government showed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO defence ministers graphic images of dead children and civilians on Thursday, saying they were killed by Palestinian group Hamas as it builds support for its response.
DEVELOPING Canada's Supreme Court majority rules against federal impact assessment law
The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled against the federal government's impact assessment law.
Hamas practised in plain sight, posting video of mock attack weeks before border breach
Less than a month before Hamas fighters blew through Israel's high-tech "Iron Wall" and launched an attack that would leave more than 1,200 Israelis dead, they practised in a very public dress rehearsal.
Canadians in Gaza can't reach evacuation flights, call for the government to step up
The Canadian government has answered calls to evacuate its civilians trapped in the Israel-Hamas war, sending planes to transport citizens out of Tel Aviv — but the lack of evacuation plans for those in the blockaded Gaza Strip has left trapped Canadians feeling desperate.
DEVELOPING Breaking news updates on Day 7 of the Israel-Hamas war
Israel's military ordered hundreds of thousands of civilians living in Gaza City to evacuate Friday ahead of a feared Israel ground offensive. The directive came on the heels of what the United Nations said was a warning they received from Israel to evacuate 1.1 million people living in northern Gaza within 24 hours.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's foreign affairs minister arrives in Israel amid Hamas conflict
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has arrived in Tel Aviv as fighting between Israel and Hamas continues following the group's surprise attack from the Gaza Strip. Joly's office confirmed to CTV News that she had arrived in the country on Friday.
-
London, Ont. doctor trapped in Gaza volunteers at hospital, urges entry of medical aid
Bader, 47, arrived in Gaza less than two weeks before Hamas militants crossed through Israel’s highly fortified separation fence and killed over 1,300 Israelis in a brutal rampage.
-
'Fed up' with decline of French, Quebec seeks tuition hike for out-of-province students at English universities
The Quebec government is proposing an increase in tuition fees for international and out-of-province students attending English-language universities as a way to protect the French language.
-
Treaties with Metis could be negotiated after self-government bill passes: minister
Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree says the federal government could enter into treaties with Metis nations after the passage of a bill that affirms their right to self-governance and self-determination.
-
Industry prepares as avian flu cases expected to increase as birds migrate south
Animal health experts are warning about avian flu returning to poultry farms as wild birds begin migrating south for the winter.
-
'Parents' Bill of Rights' officially introduced in Sask. legislature, beginning pronoun policy's push into law
The provincial government's 'Parents' Bill of Rights' was introduced and read a first time in the Saskatchewan Legislature on Thursday.
World
-
Warning: Graphic
Warning: Graphic 'They had been cooked alive': Family suffers severe burns escaping Hamas militants
When Hamas militants set their home ablaze, a couple huddled around their one-year-old baby to protect her from burns.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING A teacher dies and 2 people are wounded in a stabbing in a French school. Terrorism is suspected
A man armed with a knife killed a teacher and wounded two others on Friday at a high school in northern France, an attack being investigated as potential terrorism.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Israel orders unprecedented evacuation of 1 million in Gaza as possible ground offensive looms
Palestinians began a mass exodus from northern Gaza Friday after Israel's military told some one million people to evacuate toward the southern part of the besieged territory, an unprecedented order ahead of an expected ground invasion against the ruling Hamas militant group.
-
Russian authorities detain 3 lawyers for imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny after raids
Russian authorities on Friday detained three lawyers representing imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny after searching their homes, the politician's allies said.
-
WARNING: GRAPHIC
WARNING: GRAPHIC 'Most of the people were dead,' volunteer medic in Israel reports, upon arriving to help
A volunteer medic who arrived in southern Israel the day after a surprise incursion by Hamas told CTV News he is operating in survival mode while helping identify the dead.
-
Hamas practised in plain sight, posting video of mock attack weeks before border breach
Less than a month before Hamas fighters blew through Israel's high-tech "Iron Wall" and launched an attack that would leave more than 1,200 Israelis dead, they practised in a very public dress rehearsal.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's foreign affairs minister arrives in Israel amid Hamas conflict
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has arrived in Tel Aviv as fighting between Israel and Hamas continues following the group's surprise attack from the Gaza Strip. Joly's office confirmed to CTV News that she had arrived in the country on Friday.
-
Canada providing $10M in humanitarian aid to address 'urgent needs' in Israel and Gaza: Trudeau
Canada will be providing an initial $10 million in humanitarian assistance to address 'urgent needs' in Israel and the Gaza Strip. 'We're working around the clock to support you, we will continue to follow the situation as it evolves, and continue our efforts with international partners,' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, speaking in Yellowknife.
-
Ottawa transit worker, store owner to testify in 'Freedom Convoy' trial
The criminal trial of two 'Freedom Convoy' organizers is expected today to delve into how public transit was affected by the three-week protest that clogged downtown Ottawa streets last year.
Health
-
Study finds withdrawing less blood for ICU lab tests reduces patient strain, waste
Intensive care units can collect less blood for lab tests and thereby reduce transfusions for critically ill patients who may have blood drawn multiple times a day, suggests a large study that says switching to lower-volume tubes can preserve the blood supply and reduce strain on already fragile patients.
-
Pharmacare would cost public sector billions more a year, but save economy money: report
The parliamentary budget officer says a single-payer universal drug plan would cost federal and provincial governments an additional $11.2 billion in the first year of the program, and $13.4 billion in the fourth year.
-
Health ministers converge in P.E.I. as governments negotiate final deals
Federal Health Minister Mark Holland is set to sit down with his provincial and territorial counterparts in Charlottetown on Wednesday to discuss how they're going to grow the health workforce.
Sci-Tech
-
Canadian tech workers make 46 per cent less than U.S. counterparts: TMU study
A new study from Toronto Metropolitan University says Canadian tech workers are paid 46 per cent less than their U.S. counterparts.
-
Judge hears arguments from TikTok and content creators who are challenging Montana's ban on app
TikTok and Montana faced off in federal court on Thursday in a case filed by the video sharing app and five Montana content creators who want the court to temporarily block the state's ban on the platform before it takes effect Jan. 1.
-
It’s not 'Star Wars'-level tech yet, but doctors get a step closer to a bionic hand with special surgery and AI
While Luke Skywalker’s human-like bionic hand is still years away, scientists say they are a step closer with this newest prosthetic technique, and doctors hope others will soon benefit from this approach.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones shine in 'The Burial'
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'The Burial,' 'Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe,' 'Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person' and 'Stellar.'
-
Taylor Swift returns to Arrowhead Stadium to see Travis Kelce and the Chiefs face the Broncos
Pop superstar Taylor Swift was back at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos, one day after walking the red carpet at the premiere of her concert movie.
-
Hollywood studios break off strike talks with actors, who slam 'bullying tactics'
Talks bitterly broke off between Hollywood actors and studios late Wednesday, killing any hopes that the three-month strike by performers would come to an end anytime soon.