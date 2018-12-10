China pressures U.S., Canada ahead of Huawei hearing
A shopper walks past a Huawei store at a shopping mall in Beijing Wednesday, July 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, December 10, 2018 2:29AM EST
BEIJING -- China is raising the pressure on the United States and Canada as a bail hearing for a top Chinese technology executive was set to resume in Vancouver.
A Communist Party newspaper called Canada's treatment of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (MUHNG' Wahn-JOH') "inhumane." The Global Times editorial published in Monday's edition followed formal protests by the Chinese government to both Canada and the United States over the weekend.
Meng was detained on Dec. 1 while changing planes in Vancouver. The U.S. wants her extradited. It alleges Huawei used a Hong Kong shell company to evade U.S. trade curbs on Iran.
A Canadian prosecutor asked a court Friday to reject Meng's bail request. The judge said he would think about proposed bail conditions over the weekend.
