China may have to juice its economy soon as ‘stagflation’ risk rises

The Chinese government may be thinking about taking some aggressive steps to address slowing growth, including its first lending rate cut since early 2020. Pedestrians walk past the headquarters building of the People's Bank of China on October 20, 2021 in Beijing, China. (Jiang Qiming/China News Service/Getty Images) The Chinese government may be thinking about taking some aggressive steps to address slowing growth, including its first lending rate cut since early 2020. Pedestrians walk past the headquarters building of the People's Bank of China on October 20, 2021 in Beijing, China. (Jiang Qiming/China News Service/Getty Images)

MORE Business News