China launches WTO complaint against Canada over EV, aluminum and steel tariffs

China has launched a complaint against Canada at the World Trade Organization over recently announced tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, aluminum and steel.

The Ministry of Commerce announcement of the filing comes after a promise earlier this week it would do so.

Following in the footsteps of the U.S., Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Aug. 26 that Canada would impose a 100 per cent tariff on Chinese EVs and a 25 per cent tariff on steel and aluminum.

While the U.S. tariffs have yet to take effect, Canada's tariffs will come into place next month.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has cited unfair trading practices but also "abysmal" environmental and labour standards that she said allow China to unfairly price and dump products into the market at a huge cost to the environment and workers.

China responded this week by launching an anti-dumping investigation into Canadian canola imports and vowed to defend the "legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies."

