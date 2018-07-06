China fires back as U.S. tariffs come in effect
In this Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump waves next to Chinese President Xi Jinping after attending a business event at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, July 6, 2018 1:21AM EDT
China's says it is "forced to make a necessary counterattack" to a U.S. tariff hike on billions of dollars of Chinese goods but gave no immediate details of possible retaliation.
The Commerce Ministry on Friday criticized Washington for "trade bullying" following the tariff hike that took effect at noon Beijing time in a spiraling dispute over technology policy that companies worry could chill global economic growth.
A ministry statement said, "the Chinese side promised not to fire the first shot, but to defend the core interests of the country and people, it is forced to make a necessary counterattack."
Beijing earlier released a list of American goods targeted for possible tariff hikes including soybeans, electric cars and whiskey.
