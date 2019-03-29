China ban on Canadian canola not science based: Chamber of Commerce
A woman and two young girls ride horses through a canola field near Cremona, Alta., Tuesday, July 16, 2013. Chinese importers have stopped buying Canadian canola seed, according to an industry group. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Jeff McIntosh)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 29, 2019 10:27AM EDT
OTTAWA -- The Canadian Chamber of Commerce says China's decision to ban canola imports from Canada has no basis in scientific fact.
Mark Agnew, senior director of international policy for the chamber, says he trusts the science-based assessments by Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency that Canada's crop is safe.
Agnew stopped short of accusing the People's Republic of using the ban as retaliation for Canada's decision to detain a top executive with telecom giant Huawei.
China's decision to ban $2 billion worth of Canadian exports is widely seen as retaliation for Canada's arrest of Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei's founder, at the behest of the United States.
With the Canadian canola industry urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to press China for solutions, the House of Commons agriculture committee meets later this morning in Ottawa to consider a Conservative motion to take action.
China says it has found hazardous organisms in the shipments of two major canola exporters, Richardson International Ltd. and Viterra, Inc., while its foreign ministry spokesman has told Canada to "take practical measures to correct the mistakes."
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- China ban on Canadian canola not science based: Chamber of Commerce
- BlackBerry stock up as Q4 results beat analyst estimates for revenue and profit
- Dollarama looking to increase lower-price traffic generation as growth lags
- 1,500 jobs impacted as FCA cuts shift at Windsor, Ont. plant
- Canadian economy grew 0.3 per cent in January, beats expectations