China approves 13 new Ivanka Trump trademarks in 3 months
A computer screen displays an announcement on the Chinese Trademark Office website approving of the Ivanka Trump trademark to be used in wide variety of products from beverages to instant noodles and spices in Beijing, China, Monday, May 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, May 28, 2018 6:53AM EDT
SHANGHAI -- China has approved 13 Ivanka Trump trademarks in the last three months and granted provisional approval for eight more, raising fresh conflict-of-interest questions about the White House.
The most recent approval from China came Sunday, and more are likely to come. Trademark office records show at least 25 Ivanka Trump marks awaiting review.
The new marks could allow the First Daughter's brand to market a host of things from baby blankets to coffins, as well as perfume, make-up and furniture. Trademarks can be signs of corporate ambition, but they can also be filed defensively, to block copycats.
Ivanka Trump and her father have filed for trademarks in dozens of countries. Critics say foreign powers could try to use valuable intellectual property rights to curry favour with the White House.
