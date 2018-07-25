

CTVNews.ca Staff





American restaurant chain Chick-fil-A says it plans to open more than a dozen restaurants in Canada over the next few years.

The company announced Wednesday that it will open a location in Toronto in 2019 and plans to open 15 restaurants in the Greater Toronto Area over the next five years.

According to the company, each restaurant will have 50 to 75 employees.

Chick-fil-A is best known for its breaded chicken sandwiches. Company officials say all Canadian locations will use chicken meat sourced from within the country.

The company operates more than 2,300 restaurants in the United States and one in Canada, at the Calgary International Airport.