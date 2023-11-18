Business

    • Cheers! Bottle of Scotch whisky sells for a record US$2.7 million at auction

    A view of a bottle of Macallan Adami 1926 whisky, on display during a media preview at Sotheby's auction house, in London, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. A bottle of Scotch whisky billed as “the most sought-after” in the world sold on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 for almost 2.2 million pounds ($2.7 million), an auction record for a bottle of wine or spirits. The Macallan Adami 1926 sold at Sotheby’s in London, after a bidding war between would-be buyers on the phone and in the room. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File) A view of a bottle of Macallan Adami 1926 whisky, on display during a media preview at Sotheby's auction house, in London, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. A bottle of Scotch whisky billed as “the most sought-after” in the world sold on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 for almost 2.2 million pounds ($2.7 million), an auction record for a bottle of wine or spirits. The Macallan Adami 1926 sold at Sotheby’s in London, after a bidding war between would-be buyers on the phone and in the room. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
    LONDON -

    A bottle of Scotch whisky billed as "the most sought-after" in the world sold Saturday for almost 2.2 million pounds (US$2.7 million), an auction record for a bottle of wine or spirits.

    The Macallan Adami 1926 sold at Sotheby's in London, after a bidding war between would-be buyers on the phone and in the room.

    Just 40 bottles of The Macallan 1926 were bottled in 1986 after being aged in sherry casks for 60 years. Twelve of the bottles, including the one sold Saturday, had labels designed by Italian painter Valerio Adami.

    Another bottle from the same cask was sold by Sotheby's in 2019 for almost 1.5 million pounds, until Saturday a record for wine or spirits.

    "The Macallan 1926 is the one whisky that every auctioneer wants to sell and every collector wants to own," said Jonny Fowle, Sotheby's global head of spirits.

    The bottle sold Saturday is the first to have undergone reconditioning by the distillery ahead of auction. This included replacing the cork and applying new glue to the corners of the bottle labels.

    The final price of 2,187,500 pounds (US$2,714,250) includes a charge known as the buyer's premium on top of the sale price of 1.75 million pounds. The price well exceeded the pre-sale estimate of 750,000 pounds to 1.2 million pounds.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    MORE Business News

    YOUR FINANCES

    OPINION

    OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances

    As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Scripted House of Commons speeches create 'false polarization' Speaker Fergus says

    As House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus pushes on with his plans to try to improve parliamentary decorum, he's citing scripted speeches creating a 'false polarization' and a sense that MPs don't 'know each other' enough as contributing factors to the current state of debate. Fergus said one way he's going to try to combat these factors, is by inviting MPs to dinner.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News