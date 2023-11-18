Cheers! Bottle of Scotch whisky sells for a record US$2.7 million at auction
A bottle of Scotch whisky billed as "the most sought-after" in the world sold Saturday for almost 2.2 million pounds (US$2.7 million), an auction record for a bottle of wine or spirits.
The Macallan Adami 1926 sold at Sotheby's in London, after a bidding war between would-be buyers on the phone and in the room.
Just 40 bottles of The Macallan 1926 were bottled in 1986 after being aged in sherry casks for 60 years. Twelve of the bottles, including the one sold Saturday, had labels designed by Italian painter Valerio Adami.
Another bottle from the same cask was sold by Sotheby's in 2019 for almost 1.5 million pounds, until Saturday a record for wine or spirits.
"The Macallan 1926 is the one whisky that every auctioneer wants to sell and every collector wants to own," said Jonny Fowle, Sotheby's global head of spirits.
The bottle sold Saturday is the first to have undergone reconditioning by the distillery ahead of auction. This included replacing the cork and applying new glue to the corners of the bottle labels.
The final price of 2,187,500 pounds (US$2,714,250) includes a charge known as the buyer's premium on top of the sale price of 1.75 million pounds. The price well exceeded the pre-sale estimate of 750,000 pounds to 1.2 million pounds.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Having financial problems? Don't get caught in debt relief scams
With inflation, rising interest rates, and higher costs for gas, groceries and housing, many Canadians are feeling the financial pinch and now personal bankruptcies are on the rise.
Do you tip at a restaurant like Chipotle? Here’s what a survey found
But the majority of Americans say they tip 15 per cent or less for a typical meal at a sit-down restaurant, according to a wide-ranging new poll on tipping attitudes from Pew Research Center. The poll surveyed nearly 12,000 people.
Loblaw raises the affordability alarm as grocery code of conduct nears completion
As the grocery code of conduct nears completion, the Canadian industry's biggest player is raising concerns the guidelines could add fuel to the food inflation fire.
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
More Canadian households struggling to put food on the table due to high cost of living: report
As the cost-of-living crisis persists, two-parent households are increasingly turning to food banks across Canada to feed their families, according to a new report.
Slowdown in inflation supports interest rate pause next week, economists say
Canada's inflation rate edged down to 3.8 per cent last month as price pressures eased across the economy, setting the stage for the Bank of Canada to hold its key interest rate steady next week, economists say.
OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances
As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.
Food Banks Canada report paints dire picture of Canada-wide affordability crisis
The data was collected from food banks across Canada, and this year's Hunger Count, as well as other studies, show more and more Canadians are 'struggling to pay for basic expenses, and that levels of food insecurity are rising dramatically.'
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why Canada votes with the minority on UN resolutions on Israel
Last week, Canada voted against the grain on a number of United Nations resolutions regarding Israel, Gaza and the West Bank. One expert outlines some of the possible reasons why, including "a strong lobby" and a decades-long trend.
Taylor Swift fan dies at Rio concert as fans complain about high temperatures and lack of water
A 23-year-old Taylor Swift fan died at the singer's Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro Friday night, according to a statement from the show's organizers in Brazil. Both fans and politicians reacted to the news with outrage.
ANALYSIS How pay transparency laws are coming into effect across Canada
CTVNews.ca takes a cross-country look at new pay transparency requirements rolling out in certain provinces -- a trend toward stronger protections for workers and job seekers.
IBM, EU, Disney and others pull ads from Elon Musk's X as concerns about antisemitism fuel backlash
IBM said this week that it stopped advertising on X after a report said its ads were appearing alongside material praising Nazis -- a fresh setback as the platform formerly known as Twitter tries to win back big brands and their ad dollars, X's main source of revenue.
Scripted House of Commons speeches create 'false polarization' Speaker Fergus says
As House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus pushes on with his plans to try to improve parliamentary decorum, he's citing scripted speeches creating a 'false polarization' and a sense that MPs don't 'know each other' enough as contributing factors to the current state of debate. Fergus said one way he's going to try to combat these factors, is by inviting MPs to dinner.
SpaceX launched its giant new rocket but explosions end the second test flight
SpaceX launched its mega rocket Starship on Saturday, but lost the booster and then the spacecraft minutes into the test flight.
Panicked people leave Shifa Hospital, while dozens are killed at a school elsewhere in northern Gaza
Patients, staff and displaced people fled Gaza's largest hospital Saturday, with one describing a panicked and chaotic evacuation as Israeli forces searched and face-scanned men among the evacuees and took some away.
Cheers! Bottle of Scotch whisky sells for a record US$2.7 million at auction
A bottle of Scotch whisky billed as 'the most sought-after' in the world sold Saturday for almost 2.2 million pounds (US$2.7 million), an auction record for a bottle of wine or spirits.
Montreal's Olivier Rioux, world's tallest teen, signed to NCAA basketball team in Florida
Montreal’s Olivier Rioux, who holds the Guinness World Record for the tallest teenager on Earth, will be playing basketball with the Florida Gators for the 2024 season.
Canada
-
Why Canada votes with the minority on UN resolutions on Israel
Last week, Canada voted against the grain on a number of United Nations resolutions regarding Israel, Gaza and the West Bank. One expert outlines some of the possible reasons why, including "a strong lobby" and a decades-long trend.
-
More than 1,500 Canadian writers call for charges to be dropped against protesters who disrupted Giller Prize gala
More than 1,500 Canadian authors, writers and publishers have signed an open letter calling for the charges against anti-war protesters who interrupted the Scotiabank Giller Prize ceremony to be dropped.
-
Canada launches new humanitarian migration pathway for Colombians, Haitians and Venezuelans
Amid the ongoing refugee crisis in the Americas, the federal government has announced the launch of a new humanitarian pathway for 11,000 Colombians, Haitians and Venezuelans to find residency in Canada, fulfilling a commitment that was made after the Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement was updated.
-
Charge against Calgary pro-Palestine protester stayed as debate rages over chant
Prosecutors have stayed a charge against a man who was arrested in Calgary after he repeatedly used a phrase heard at pro-Palestinian rallies across the country, as a debate rages over the contentious chant.
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS How pay transparency laws are coming into effect across Canada
CTVNews.ca takes a cross-country look at new pay transparency requirements rolling out in certain provinces -- a trend toward stronger protections for workers and job seekers.
-
$15M lawsuit accuses Concordia, student union of failing to address antisemitism on campus
A proposed class-action lawsuit accuses Concordia University in Montreal and its student union of creating a safe space for antisemitism on campus over decades, leaving students and faculty psychologically scarred.
World
-
Ukraine's troops work to advance on Russian-held side of key river after gaining footholds
Ukrainian troops worked to push back Russian forces positioned on the east bank of the Dnieper River, the military said Saturday, a day after Ukraine claimed to have secured multiple bridgeheads on that side of the river that divides the country's partially occupied Kherson region.
-
Panicked people leave Shifa Hospital, while dozens are killed at a school elsewhere in northern Gaza
Patients, staff and displaced people fled Gaza's largest hospital Saturday, with one describing a panicked and chaotic evacuation as Israeli forces searched and face-scanned men among the evacuees and took some away.
-
Trump returns to Iowa for another rally and needles the state's governor for endorsing DeSantis
Donald Trump will campaign Saturday in west-central Iowa as part of his fall push to sign up supporters and volunteers before the state's fast-approaching caucuses that kick off the race for the Republican presidential nomination.
-
Rosalynn Carter, 96-year-old former U.S. first lady, is in hospice care at home, Carter Center says
Former U.S. first lady Rosalynn Carter is in hospice care at home in Plains, Georgia, joining former President Jimmy Carter, who has been receiving end-of-life care since February, their family announced Friday.
-
U.S. Speaker Johnson says he'll make 44,000 hours of Jan. 6 footage available to the general public
House Speaker Mike Johnson said Friday he plans to publicly release thousands of hours of footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, making good on a promise he made to far-right members of his party when he was campaigning for the job.
-
41 workers remain trapped in tunnel in India for seventh day as drilling operations face challenges
Forty-one workers remained trapped in a collapsed road tunnel in northern India for a seventh day Saturday as a new drilling machine arrived on site to replace the damaged one.
Politics
-
Scripted House of Commons speeches create 'false polarization' Speaker Fergus says
As House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus pushes on with his plans to try to improve parliamentary decorum, he's citing scripted speeches creating a 'false polarization' and a sense that MPs don't 'know each other' enough as contributing factors to the current state of debate. Fergus said one way he's going to try to combat these factors, is by inviting MPs to dinner.
-
Former Israel prime minister Ehud Barak speaks on Gaza war: 'We have to finish it'
The conflict in the Middle East and tensions between western nations and China are on the agenda today at the Halifax International Security Forum.
-
NDP agree to help pass Liberal 'affordable housing and groceries' bill in exchange for amendments
With the parliamentary clock ticking down and the government yet to pass their 'affordable housing and groceries' bill—the first piece of federal legislation tabled in the fall sitting—the NDP have agreed to help the Liberals advance Bill C-56 in exchange for a series of amendments inspired by a similar bill from Leader Jagmeet Singh, CTV News has learned.
Health
-
New Canadian research points to link between scrolling and anxiety, depression in children
Research from Western University shows a link between screen time and anxiety and depression in children.
-
Three provinces report illnesses as cantaloupes recalled due to risk of salmonella
Several people are believed to have fallen ill from salmonella-contaminated cantaloupes, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said Friday.
-
Recall roundup: Here's what was taken off shelves this week in Canada
Canada has issued recalls and safety alerts for a series of vehicles and consumer products. With dangers ranging from fire risks to label issues, here are some recalls the country has seen this week.
Sci-Tech
-
SpaceX launched its giant new rocket but explosions end the second test flight
SpaceX launched its mega rocket Starship on Saturday, but lost the booster and then the spacecraft minutes into the test flight.
-
How to spot the lost NASA tool bag orbiting Earth
NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1 when a bag of tools drifted away from them and into space. The bag is now in orbit around Earth, and you might be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars.
-
Russian court fines Google for failing to store personal data on its users
A Moscow court on Tuesday fined Google for failing to store personal data on its Russian users, the latest in a series of fines on the U.S. tech giant amid tensions between the Kremlin and the West over the fighting in Ukraine.
Entertainment
-
Taylor Swift fan dies at Rio concert as fans complain about high temperatures and lack of water
A 23-year-old Taylor Swift fan died at the singer's Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro Friday night, according to a statement from the show's organizers in Brazil. Both fans and politicians reacted to the news with outrage.
-
Sean 'Diddy' Combs and singer Cassie settle lawsuit alleging abuse 1 day after it was filed
A lawsuit by singer Cassie containing allegations of beatings and abuse by music producer Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been settled, the artists announced Friday, one day after the lawsuit was filed.
-
Rio's iconic Christ statue welcomes Taylor Swift with open arms thanks to Swifties and a priest
Welcome to Brazil, Taylor Swift, it's been waiting for you. As her sweep of Rio de Janeiro shows got underway this week, the pop superstar and her legions of devoted fans were greeted by the wide-open arms of the world's most-famous Christ statue, sporting a projected image of a Swift-inspired T-shirt.