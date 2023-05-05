ChatGPT can pick stocks better than your fund manager
A basket of stocks selected by ChatGPT, a chatbot powered by artificial intelligence (AI), has far outperformed some of the most popular investment funds in the United Kingdom.
Between March 6 and April 28, a dummy portfolio of 38 stocks gained 4.9 per cent while 10 leading investment funds clocked an average loss of 0.8 per cent, according to an experiment conducted by financial comparison site finder.com.
It wouldn't "be long until large numbers of consumers try to use [ChatGPT] for financial gain," Jon Ostler, Finder's CEO, said in a statement earlier this week.
Over the same eight-week period, the S&P 500 index, which tracks the 500 most valuable companies in the United States, rose 3 per cent. Europe's equivalent, the Stoxx Europe 600 index, ticked up 0.5 per cent in that time.
A typical investment fund pulls together money from multiple investors, and is overseen by a fund manager who decides how to invest that money.
Finder's analysts took the 10 most popular UK funds on trading platform Interactive Investor as a benchmark for assessing the performance of the ChatGPT-generated fund. Funds managed by HSBC and Fidelity were among those selected.
The analysts asked ChatGPT to select stocks based on some commonly used criteria, including picking companies with a low level of debt and a track record of growth. Microsoft, Netflix and Walmart were among the companies selected.
While major funds have used AI for years to support their investment decisions, ChatGPT has put the technology in the hands of the general public, with the potential to guide the decisions of retail investors.
A survey of 2,000 UK adults conducted by Finder last week showed that 8 per cent had already used ChatGPT for financial advice, while 19 per cent said they would consider doing so.
Yet a much bigger 35 per cent said they would not consider using the chatbot to help them make decisions about their money.
Still, "fund managers may be starting to look nervously over their shoulders," Ostler said.
DISRUPTING FINANCE
In a study published in April, researchers at the University of Florida found that ChatGPT could predict the stock price movements of specific companies more accurately than some more basic analysis models.
Since research company Open AI opened up access to ChatGPT in December, the chatbot has stunned users with its ability to provide lengthy, sophisticated responses to questions.
Its potential uses — from writing high school essays to dispensing medical guidance — have raised concerns that the technology could provide misleading information, allow students to cheat on exams, and oust real people from their jobs.
Ostler at Finder said the "safe and recommended" approach for individual investors was to conduct their own research or speak to a qualified financial adviser. He cautioned that it was too early for investors to trust AI with their finances.
Nevertheless, "the democratization of AI seems to be something that will disrupt and revolutionize financial industries," Ostler said.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | Top sources of passive income for Canadians looking to earn more
On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the top sources of passive income in Canada, for those looking to increase their earnings.
Owe money to the CRA? Here are some repayment options
Getting an income tax refund can be a happy bonus for your household budget, but an unexpected tax bill can be an unpleasant surprise, especially if you don't have the cash on hand to pay it.
Canadians with celiac disease especially hard hit by grocery price pain, group says
Those prices have been increasing even more along with the rising cost of groceries overall. Celiac Canada says gluten-free products cost between 150 and 500 per cent more than their regular gluten-containing equivalents.
Why lettuce prices are rising in Canada
Canadians may notice a lack of leafy greens at grocery stores and restaurants, as lettuce prices spike and shortages loom.
opinion | This is how much debt is normal for your age
Have you ever stopped to wonder how much debt is typical for your age?
opinion | What happens if you mistakenly get a larger tax refund?
Was your 2022 tax refund larger than you expected it to be? For many, this likely comes as a pleasant surprise. However, overpayments are likely the result of a mistake on your part or the Canada Revenue Agency. If you don’t amend your returns and the overpayment isn’t returned, you could end up in hot water.
How to claim Ontario's staycation tax credit on your tax return
People in Ontario who vacationed in the province last year can claim the trip on their upcoming tax returns, and here’s how to do it.
Thinking of an alternative lender? What it could mean for your mortgage
As economic conditions make it harder to qualify for a mortgage, Canadians are increasingly looking to alternative lenders, particularly amid interest rates. CTVNews.ca looks at why Canadians are seeking private lenders and the potential benefits and risks attached to them.