Chairman says Gazprom close to maximum gas supply to China
Russia's Gazprom is increasing gas supplies to China and expects soon to reach the maximum planned level through a Siberian pipeline, its chairman said Wednesday, highlighting Beijing's importance as his country's top export market in the face of Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.
Gazprom is negotiating with China over a possible additional supply project across neighbouring Mongolia, Viktor Zubkov said at a government-organized economic forum. He said the company is open to serving other Asian markets.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping's government sees Moscow as a diplomatic partner in opposing U.S. domination of global affairs and has refused to criticized its invasion of Ukraine. Beijing has called for a cease-fire and negotiations but not a Russian withdrawal.
China's imports from Russia, mostly oil and gas, surged 31.3% over a year ago in January and February to $18.6 billion. That helps President Vladimir Putin offset lost revenue after the United States, Europe and Japan blocked or limited imports.
"Russia is increasing its gas supply to China," Zubkov said at the Boao Forum for Asia. "The gas supply through the Power of Siberia pipeline will soon reach the contracted annual volume of 38 billion cubic meters," or 1.3 trillion cubic feet.
Gazprom is negotiating with state-owned China National Petroleum Corp. on a gas supply project through Mongolia that is designed to carry 50 billion cubic meters (1.8 trillion cubic feet), according to Zubkov.
"Russia is open to cooperation with other Asian countries in clean energy supplies," Zubkov said.
Also at the forum, the deputy chairman of the Chinese Cabinet's planning agency said Beijing will balance its plans to reduce carbon emissions with its need for energy security. China is the biggest emitter of climate-changing industrial gases.
The ruling Communist Party stepped up mining of coal and construction of coal-fired generating stations after power shortages in late 2021 caused blackouts and forced factories in some areas to shut down temporarily. Xi said in 2020 that carbon emissions would peak by 2030 but announced no target level.
"We will actively and prudently promote carbon peaking and carbon neutrality," said Zhao Chenxin of the National Development and Reform Commission. "However, we must balance its relations with energy security and development."
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | What happens if you mistakenly get a larger tax refund?
Was your 2022 tax refund larger than you expected it to be? For many, this likely comes as a pleasant surprise. However, overpayments are likely the result of a mistake on your part or the Canada Revenue Agency. If you don’t amend your returns and the overpayment isn’t returned, you could end up in hot water.
How to claim Ontario's staycation tax credit on your tax return
People in Ontario who vacationed in the province last year can claim the trip on their upcoming tax returns, and here’s how to do it.
Thinking of an alternative lender? What it could mean for your mortgage
As economic conditions make it harder to qualify for a mortgage, Canadians are increasingly looking to alternative lenders, particularly amid interest rates. CTVNews.ca looks at why Canadians are seeking private lenders and the potential benefits and risks attached to them.
opinion | Tips on how to get the most out of your TFSA
The federal government's latest TFSA contribution limit increase took effect this year. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines eight tips on how Canadians can get the most out of this popular savings account.
opinion | These are the new tax brackets for 2023
There are going to be some changes to Canada's tax brackets as we move into 2023. These changes could impact how you’re taxed when you file your 2023 income tax returns next year.
Canadian food bloggers share tips, tricks to make filling budget-friendly meals
Food bloggers and cookbook authors say meal-planning and simple recipes can help home cooks put together filling and tasty dishes on a budget -- an increasingly stressful challenge amid rising food prices.
Canadians fell for more home improvement scams in 2022, new report finds
The Better Business Bureau says Canadians fell for home improvement scams the most in 2022, in a report highlighting the riskiest scams and how much money they cost Canadians.
'Not every sale is a bargain': How to avoid common money mistakes
In light of new poll results that found Canadians are spending a lot of time worrying about money, one personal finance expert shares some simple tips to help Canadians avoid making some common, costly mistakes with their cash.