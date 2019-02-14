Case of cryptocurrency firm QuadrigaCX to return to a Halifax courtroom today
Interested parties attend Nova Scotia Supreme Court as Canada's largest cryptocurrency exchange seeks creditor protection in the wake of the sudden death of its founder and chief executive in December and missing cryptocurrency worth roughly $190-million, in Halifax on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 14, 2019
HALIFAX -- The bizarre case involving the cryptocurrency firm QuadrigaCX is expected to return to a Halifax courtroom today.
The Nova Scotia Supreme Court has been asked to determine which law firms will represent 115,000 QuadrigaCX clients, who are owed as much as $260 million in cash and cryptocurrency.
The court-appointed monitor overseeing the search for the money said it recently found more than $900,000 in digital assets.
However, Ernst and Young also revealed that someone at QuadrigaCX "inadvertently" shifted about half of those crypto-coins into a site that is now inaccessible to the company.
The Vancouver-based exchange was shut down Jan. 28 after the sudden death of its CEO, 30-year-old Gerald Cotten.
He led his five-year-old virtual business from a home north of Halifax.