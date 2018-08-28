Cascades to close two Ontario corrugated packaging plants
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, August 28, 2018 7:12PM EDT
MONTREAL - Cascades Inc. says it is closing two Ontario corrugated packaging plants as part of ongoing efforts to reorganize and optimize its operations.
The closures to take place by year-end will affect about 65 workers in Barrie and Peterborough.
The Quebec-based company says production will gradually be redeployed to its other Ontario facilities.
Some employees may be able to relocate to other operations of the company that makes packaging and tissue products mainly from recycled fibres.
Founded in 1964, Cascades employs 11,000 people at more than 90 production facilities in North America and Europe.
