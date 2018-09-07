Cape Sharp Tidal turbine in Bay of Fundy being monitored remotely: Emera
A turbine for the Cape Sharp Tidal project is seen at the Pictou Shipyard in Pictou, N.S., on May 19, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 7, 2018 7:15AM EDT
HALIFAX -- The Cape Sharp Tidal turbine spinning in the Bay of Fundy is now being remotely monitored, more than a month after the project was suspended when Paris-based Naval Energies pulled its funding.
A former project partner, Halifax-based Emera Inc., issued a statement Thursday saying it had hooked up all environmental monitoring devices required for regulatory compliance and they are transferring data to shore.
The equipment includes three hydrophones, one sonar and three acoustic Doppler current profilers, along with a video camera pointed at the rotor.
Emera remains a shareholder in Cape Sharp Tidal, but recently announced it was pulling out of the project.
However, the company says it will continue working with Cape Sharp Tidal to make sure the turbine remains in compliance with environmental rules.
Last month, Nova Scotia Energy Minister Derek Mombourquette said the turbine was not in compliance with its environmental assessment because environmental monitoring had stopped after Naval Energies walked away from the project.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Twitter's ban of Alex Jones raises questions on consistency
- Cape Sharp Tidal turbine in Bay of Fundy being monitored remotely: Emera
- Economy lost 51,600 jobs in August: StatsCan
- Greater Montreal home sales in August up eight per cent from year ago
- Former CIBC executive Tom Woods named chairman of the board at Hydro One