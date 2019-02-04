Cape Breton call centre gets $2.4-million payroll rebate from province
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is held at the Sydney Call Centre -- formerly known as Servicom -- in Sydney, N.S. on Jan. 18, 2019.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 4, 2019 10:49AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 4, 2019 1:55PM EST
HALIFAX -- A Cape Breton call centre that was recently given new life by an Iowa-based businessman is in line for a $2.4-million payroll rebate from the province if it creates a total of 750 jobs over the next three years.
Under an agreement with Nova Scotia's arms length business agency, NSBI, Sydney Call Centre Inc. would be eligible for a smaller rebate if it creates fewer than 750 overall jobs.
Anthony Marlowe bought the former ServiCom call centre in December in an auction that was part of the company's bankruptcy proceedings in the United States.
Marlowe reopened the call centre last month after it had been shuttered, throwing about 600 people out of work.
He confirmed at the time that about 480 workers had returned to the operation, who NSBI says are included in the 750-jobs target.
Marlowe also said that he has plans to further expand the call centre and hire an additional 50 full-time equivalent positions by the spring.
