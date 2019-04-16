Canopy Rivers takes 18.4 per cent stake in High Beauty for US$2.5 million
Workers produce medical marijuana at Canopy Growth Corporation's Tweed facility in Smiths Falls, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 16, 2019 9:12AM EDT
TORONTO - Canopy Rivers Inc., the venture capital arm of Canopy Growth Corp., has acquired an 18.4 per cent stake in High Beauty Inc. for US$2.5 million.
Canopy Rivers works collaboratively with Canopy Growth to identify investment opportunities in the cannabis sector.
High Beauty founder Melissa Jochim says the partnership will help the company focus its energy on the creation of a new product line using cannabis-derived extracts.
High Beauty makes beauty products using cannabis sativa seed extracts, which are legal and free of psychoactive substances.
High Beauty has a distribution partnership with retailer Sephora.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Weak economy casts shadow over Alberta election
- Canopy Rivers takes 18.4 per cent stake in High Beauty for US$2.5 million
- Tax and licensing issues standing in the way of Indigenous cannabis entrepreneurs
- Democrats subpoena banks as they probe Trump finances
- World stocks rise on hopes for growth; focus on earnings