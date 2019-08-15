Canopy Growth shares tumble after Q1 earnings miss, $1.28B loss
Workers produce medical marijuana at Canopy Growth Corporation's Tweed facility in Smiths Falls, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 15, 2019 12:58PM EDT
SMITHS FALLS, Ont. - Canopy Growth Corp. shares were down more than 10 per cent Thursday after the cannabis producer reported first quarter results that widely missed analysts' expectations.
Canopy reported Wednesday it lost $1.28 billion during the three months ended June 30, its fiscal first quarter of 2020, compared with a loss of $91 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.
The loss equalled $3.70 per share, compared with a loss of 40 cents per share in the prior year.
The Smith Falls, Ont.-based company said the increased loss is mainly due to a non-cash loss of $1.18 billion on the extinguishment of warrants held by alcohol giant Constellation Brands Inc., which invested $5 billion last November.
The company generated $90.5 million in net revenues, up from $25.9 million a year earlier, before recreational marijuana was legal in Canada.
Analysts had predicted the company would book a loss of 70 cents per share on $107.1 in revenue, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.
