

The Canadian Press





SMITHS FALLS, Ont. - Shares of Canopy Growth Corp. fell in early trading after the cannabis company reported a wider-than-expected fourth-quarter loss, while net revenues saw an uptick that beat expectations.

During the three-month period ended March 31, Canopy reported net revenue of $94.1 million, up from $22.8 million a year earlier and more than the $92.6 million expected by analysts.

But Canopy's net loss ballooned to $323.4 million or 98 cents per share for the quarter, compared with a loss of $54.3 million or 31 cents per share during the same period a year ago.

Analysts had expected a net loss of 30 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon

On an adjusted basis, Canopy's loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization amounted to $98 million, compared with its $21.7-million loss a year ago, as its operating expenses grew by more than 300 per cent.

Canopy's stock slipped to $53.20 on the Toronto Stock Exchange in late morning trading, down roughly eight per cent.