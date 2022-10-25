Canopy Growth looks to grow U.S. business with new holding company structure
Canopy Growth Corp. says it is looking to grow its U.S. business with the creation of a new U.S.-domiciled company that will hold its U.S. cannabis investments.
The company says the establishment of Canopy USA LLC will enable it to exercise its rights to acquire U.S. cannabis companies Acreage, Wanna and Jetty.
In addition, Canopy USA will control a conditional ownership position in U.S. cannabis company TerrAscend Corp.
Canopy CEO David Klein says the strategy will help the company's investors and brands realize value in the near term while positioning it for profitable growth and a fast start upon U.S. federal permissibility.
In connection with the creation of Canopy USA, Canopy will hold a shareholder vote on the creation of a new class of non-voting exchangeable shares.
It says the exchangeable shares will provide shareholders that may otherwise have concerns about the company's exposure to the U.S. cannabis market with an opportunity to retain an interest in Canopy through a non-voting and non-participating share.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2022
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | How an economic recession in Canada could affect your finances
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how an economic recession could affect your finances and offers his tips to ensure that you're prepared for what's to come.
On the job hunt? Here's how to negotiate for the best salary, other perks
Young Canadians are facing rising rents and mortgage costs on top of higher grocery and gas bills — and for those on the job hunt, negotiating a higher salary is likely to be front of mind.
Holiday spending expected to slump amid inflation, economic uncertainty: report
Holiday spending in Canada is expected to drop this year as inflation shrinks consumer buying power and economic uncertainty looms over household budgets, a new report says.
Best budgeting tips for university students in Canada
Across the country, tuition costs for universities have increased. Contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the best budgeting tips for university students in Canada.
Recession expected in Canada in early 2023: RBC economists
Economists from RBC expect Canada will enter a recession in the first quarter of 2023, and lower-income Canadians may be the ones who suffer the most.
Millennials and Gen Z leading the shift in the 'side hustle' economy, survey shows
An RBC survey says a new economy is emerging from the younger generations in Canada due to the increased cost of living.
OPINION | There may be ethical and tax implications if you work two remote jobs at the same time
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew goes over some of the pros and cons of working two remote jobs at the same time, offers some tips for time management, and explains how it could affect your tax returns next year.
Winter holiday travel: Pounce now on flights or roll the dice?
The high prices, the cancelled flights, the booked-up lodging and rental cars. The summer of travel chaos still seems hot and fresh somehow. But it's time to look forward, for there's another crunch time looming less than two months away: the 2022 winter holiday travel season.