Canopy eyes U.S. expansion with weed gummies maker Wana Brands' acquisition
Canopy Growth said on Thursday it would buy weed gummies maker Wana Brands for US$297.5 million, as the world's biggest pot producer looks to expand in the U.S. cannabis market.
Demand for pot edibles such as gummies has risen during the pandemic, as people stuck at home turn to cannabis-related products for relaxation and entertainment.
"The categories that resonate the most with consumers, particularly in THC space are gummies and beverages, we continue to look at other ways of consumption but these two seem to be the ones that are taking off," Canopy chief executive officer David Klein told Reuters.
Tetrahydrocannabinol or THC is the ingredient in marijuana that gets you 'high'.
Wana sells gummies in the U.S. state of Colorado and licenses its intellectual property to partners who manufacture, distribute and sell Wana-branded gummies in states including California, Arizona, Illinois, Michigan and Florida.
Canadian pot producers are looking at cross-border expansion, as the industry has garnered investor interest with some U.S. states legalizing pot and on increased expectations for federal marijuana reform.
"We remain more bullish than others in the regulatory front and feel that our ecosystem in the U.S. is strong enough to grow even without federal permissibility happening in the short term," Klein added.
U.S.-listed shares of Canopy, which are down 46% so far this year, rose nearly 2% to $13.55 in premarket trade.
The acquisition will provide Canopy access to Wana's vertically integrated facility in Colorado and its licensing division, the company said, adding that it would continue operating independently in the state until the deal closes.
The transaction is structured as three separate option agreements allowing Canopy Growth a call option to acquire 100% of the membership interests in each Wana entity, the company said in its statement.
MORE Business News
BNN Bloomberg RADIO
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | Norway bow-and-arrow attack appears act of terror, officials say
A Danish man suspected of killing five people with a bow and arrow and possibly other weapons while randomly shooting at strangers in a small Norwegian town appears to have committed an act of terrorism, authorities in Norway said Thursday.
Ford to speak this Friday on plans to move Ontario out of Step 3
Ontario is considering a further easing of pandemic restrictions and an announcement could come as soon as Friday as health officials say the COVID-19 situation is improving in the province, CTV News Toronto has learned.
Saskatchewan and COVID-19: How did its fourth wave death rate become the highest in Canada?
Saskatchewan has been battered by COVID-19's fourth wave, struggling with a surge in cases and deaths and a health care system that is on the brink of being overwhelmed — a cautionary tale, the beginnings of which can be traced back to the summer when public health measures ceased, according to one expert.
BREAKING | Ontario reports 417 new COVID-19 cases, lowest positivity rate since August
Ontario health officials are reporting 417 new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Thursday, as well as three more deaths due to the disease.
'Terrible situation': Iqaluit water crisis exposes precarious conditions in the city
A developing water crisis in Nunavut’s capital city, Iqaluit, is exposing just how precarious the drinking water situation can be for the city as residents are currently paying about $9 for a litre of bottled water while major grocery stores are selling out.
OPINION | Don Martin: At 24 post-election days and counting, the federal government is still in limbo
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s can’t-delay campaign for historic change has produced a sloth-speed government with a cabinet yet to be named, an idled bureaucracy waiting for orders and no date for Parliament’s return in sight, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Canada top destination for post-secondary education, students say in new survey
Students from around the world said Canada is their top choice for post-secondary education, beating the U.S., Australia and the U.K. in a new survey from IDP Connect.
Prince William says great minds should focus on saving Earth not space travel
Prince William has criticized some of the world's richest men for using their wealth to fund a new space race and space tourism rather than trying to fix the problems on Planet Earth instead.
Overnight building blaze in Taiwan raged for hours, 46 dead
A building fire that raged out of control for hours overnight in a major city in southern Taiwan left 46 people dead and at least 41 others injured, authorities said Thursday.
Canada
-
Ford to speak this Friday on plans to move Ontario out of Step 3
Ontario is considering a further easing of pandemic restrictions and an announcement could come as soon as Friday as health officials say the COVID-19 situation is improving in the province, CTV News Toronto has learned.
-
'Terrible situation': Iqaluit water crisis exposes precarious conditions in the city
A developing water crisis in Nunavut’s capital city, Iqaluit, is exposing just how precarious the drinking water situation can be for the city as residents are currently paying about $9 for a litre of bottled water while major grocery stores are selling out.
-
'Going forward, is it OK? Absolutely not': Fuel in water not dangerous short-term, expert says
A University of Saskatchewan professor who has worked in Iqaluit says any amount of fuel in drinking water is unsafe, but drinking it over the short term isn't necessarily dangerous.
-
Child stabbed in St. Albert, Alta.; attempted murder charge laid: RCMP
RCMP have charged a St. Albert, Alta., resident with attempted murder after a stabbing on Sunday.
-
B.C. care homes deal with staffing shortages as COVID-19 vaccine deadline passes
For those living in a long-term care home or assisted living facility in B.C., staffing shortages are neither new nor welcome, but they could worsen as nearly 2,000 workers in those industries are off the job because they aren't vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Man accused of killing employee at Toronto law office now charged with first degree murder
Charges against the man accused of fatally stabbing a 29-year-old woman at a Toronto law office last month have been upgraded.
World
-
Overnight building blaze in Taiwan raged for hours, 46 dead
A building fire that raged out of control for hours overnight in a major city in southern Taiwan left 46 people dead and at least 41 others injured, authorities said Thursday.
-
6 killed in Beirut clashes as tensions over blast probe soar
Armed clashes erupted Thursday in Beirut during a protest organized by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and its allies against the lead judge probing last year's blast in the city's port. At least six people were killed and dozens were wounded in the most protracted and violent street fighting in the city in years, authorities said.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Norway bow-and-arrow attack appears act of terror, officials say
A Danish man suspected of killing five people with a bow and arrow and possibly other weapons while randomly shooting at strangers in a small Norwegian town appears to have committed an act of terrorism, authorities in Norway said Thursday.
-
Man charged in death of woman shot by toddler while on Zoom call, officials say
A Florida man has been arrested and charged after a woman was fatally shot by her toddler while she was on a Zoom conference call, officials say.
-
North Korean soldier in blue generates buzz on social media
A North Korean soldier clad in a super-tight blue outfit in a state media photo has generated a buzz on social media, with some calling him “a superhero,” “a captain DPRK,” or “a rocket man.”
-
Russia marks COVID-19 pandemic high of infections, deaths
Russia on Thursday recorded the highest daily numbers of coronavirus infections and deaths since the start of the pandemic, a rapidly surging toll that has severely strained the nation's health care system.
Politics
-
Incoming army commander's promotion suspended due to 'historical allegations'
Incoming Canadian Army commander Lt.-Gen. Trevor Cadieu’s promotion to the top of the army has been halted due to an investigation for sexual misconduct.
-
NEW
NEW | Conservative national council suspends member after bid to recall O'Toole as leader
A member of the Conservative Party of Canada's national council has been suspended after spearheading an effort to trigger an early review of Erin O'Toole's leadership. Bert Chen sat as a representative from Ontario when he started an online petition to collect signatures in hopes the council would hold a referendum before 2023.
-
Canada to make special envoy on antisemitism a permanent post, Trudeau says
Canada will develop a national plan to combat hate with the help of its special envoy for preserving Holocaust remembrance and fighting antisemitism.
Health
-
Chemotherapy made from 'caterpillar fungus' shows early promise in clinical trials
An experimental cancer drug made from a molecule found in a Himalayan fungus known as ‘caterpillar fungus’ has shown early promise as a new treatment for patients with advanced tumors in a small clinical trial.
-
Second Ebola case confirmed in eastern Congo, health official says
A second case of Ebola has been confirmed in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.
-
EU starts real-time review of AstraZeneca COVID-19 antibody cocktail
Europe's drug regulator says it has started a real-time review of AstraZeneca's antibody-based COVID-19 therapy, the first protective shot other than vaccines against coronavirus.
Sci-Tech
-
China set to send 3 astronauts on longest crewed mission yet
China is preparing to send three astronauts to live on its space station for six months -- a new milestone for a program that has advanced rapidly in recent years.
-
Stone Age cave art discovered in Italy
Archeologists have discovered more ancient cave art in Italy, more than 100 years after the first images were discovered there.
-
Toronto hospitals, Quebec company behind world's first delivery of lungs by drone
An unmanned drone made a short journey from Toronto Western Hospital to Toronto General Hospital, carrying a a set of lungs destined for a transplant patient.
Entertainment
-
Neil Young and Crazy Horse to release album created in COVID-19 pandemic
Neil Young and Crazy Horse are coming out with 'Barn,' a new studio album they made while cooped up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Adele announces release date for new album
Six years after her last album, Adele revealed Wednesday that her new project, '30,' will be released on Nov. 19.
-
Howie Mandel says he's OK after collapsing at Starbucks
Howie Mandel reportedly collapsed Wednesday morning at a Starbucks in Los Angeles and was taken to a nearby hospital. Hours later, he tweeted 'I am home and doing better.'
Business
-
Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 0.5 per cent in August
Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 0.5 per cent to $60.3 billion in August, helped by gains in the petroleum and coal sector and higher chemical sales.
-
Judge bars United Airlines from putting unvaccinated workers on leave
A U.S. federal judge has extended a ban on United Airlines putting employees on unpaid leave for seeking a medical or religious exemption from the airline's requirement to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Ontario CEO tests four-day work week for employees, says she won't go back
The CEO of an Ontario company that tested out a four-day work week for her employees says she will never go back to working a full week.
Lifestyle
-
North Korean soldier in blue generates buzz on social media
A North Korean soldier clad in a super-tight blue outfit in a state media photo has generated a buzz on social media, with some calling him “a superhero,” “a captain DPRK,” or “a rocket man.”
-
Retired astronaut Chris Hadfield draws from time in orbit to pen 'The Apollo Murders'
Writers have long looked to the stars for literary inspiration. But retired Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield figures he may be among the first authors of a space novel who can say he's actually been there.
-
Luxury brand Coach will stop destroying unwanted goods following TikTok outrage
Luxury brand Coach announced that it will no longer destroy damaged or 'unsaleable' goods returned to its stores, after a viral TikTok video claimed the label intentionally 'slashed' unwanted items for tax purposes.
Sports
-
Alphonso Davies leads Canada to World Cup qualifier win over Panama
Alphonso Davies' highlight-reel goal helped open the floodgates as Canada roared to a 4-1 victory over Panama on Wednesday in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying play.
-
Kyrie Irving skips COVID-19 jab and benches himself - for now
Hemmed in by a New York City COVID-19 vaccine mandate that covers pro athletes and would have limited Kyrie Irving to playing road games only, the Brooklyn Nets gave him an ultimatum: a.) get the shot or b.) take the 2021-22 season off.
-
Canadian men's soccer team has best chance at making first World Cup since 1986
The Canadian men’s soccer team is undefeated after five matches in the final round of World Cup qualifying.
Autos
-
Road sign doesn't point to deadly 'Squid Game,' U.K. police say
A police force in the United Kingdom is reassuring drivers that a new road sign displaying symbols similar to that of the Netflix's sensation 'Squid Game' will not take drivers to a real-life version of the show.
-
U.S. regulators seek answers from Tesla over lack of recall
U.S. safety investigators want to know why Tesla didn't file recall documents when it updated Autopilot software to better identify parked emergency vehicles, escalating a simmering clash between the automaker and regulators.
-
Ontario installs newly designed HOV lanes and here are the rules
Ontario has installed new HOV lanes with different rules that might be confusing for some drivers seeing them for the first time.