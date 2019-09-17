

The Canadian Press





VAUGHAN, Ont. -- CannTrust Holdings Inc. says it received a notice of licence suspension from Health Canada, which has been investigating the cannabis company for allegedly cultivating pot in unlicensed rooms.

The Vaughan, Ont.-based company says the notice it received from the regulator late this morning indicates that Health Canada has suspended its authority to produce cannabis, other than cultivating and harvesting, and to sell cannabis.

