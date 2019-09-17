CannTrust says Health Canada has suspended its licence
Mature cannabis plants are photographed at the CannTrust Niagara Greenhouse Facility during the grand opening event in Fenwick, Ont., on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. CannTrust Holdings Inc. is reducing its workforce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 17, 2019 3:43PM EDT
VAUGHAN, Ont. -- CannTrust Holdings Inc. says it received a notice of licence suspension from Health Canada, which has been investigating the cannabis company for allegedly cultivating pot in unlicensed rooms.
The Vaughan, Ont.-based company says the notice it received from the regulator late this morning indicates that Health Canada has suspended its authority to produce cannabis, other than cultivating and harvesting, and to sell cannabis.
More coming
