CannTrust's Danish partner quarantines pot products linked to illegal growing
A man holds holds a handful of cannabis bud at the CannTrust Niagara Greenhouse Facility, in Fenwick, Ont., on June 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 9, 2019 2:17PM EDT
ALLEROD, Denmark -- CannTrust Holdings Inc.'s Danish partner says it has quarantined a batch of products received from the licensed producer in connection with Health Canada's recent discovery of illegal growing operations at its Ontario greenhouse.
Stenocare says it has been in contact with the Danish Medicines Agency and the single batch has been put in quarantine for potential destruction, pending the ongoing investigation by Health Canada.
The Danish company, which caters to medical cannabis patients, said it has worked with CannTrust to investigate the origins of all products it has received from the licensed producer and only one "very small" batch has been linked to the five unlicensed rooms.
CannTrust said yesterday that it was notified by Health Canada that it had found illegal growing in five unlicensed rooms at its greenhouse between October 2018 and March 2019, before receiving the appropriate licences in April 2019.
It said Health Canada seized roughly 5,200 kilograms of cannabis from the unlicensed rooms and CannTrust voluntarily put an additional 7,500 kilograms on hold from its Vaughan, Ont. facility, but confirmed that some product had been sold.
CannTrust announced a joint venture with Stenocare and that it would a 25 per cent equity stake in March 2018, and made its first shipment of cannabis oil to Denmark in September 2018.
"The related batch, very small and still in stock, has been identified and is put in quarantine," Stenocare said in a statement. "This is not expected to have any negative impact on patients nor Stenocare."
