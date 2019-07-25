CannTrust fires CEO, demands chair resign amid unlicensed pot growing investigation
A vice president for the CannTrust Niagara Greenhouse Facility, holds a handful of cannabis bud during the grand opening event in Fenwick, Ont., on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 25, 2019 6:58PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 25, 2019 7:08PM EDT
VAUGHAN, Ont. -- CannTrust Holdings Inc. says its board has fired its CEO amid an ongoing Health Canada investigation into alleged illicit activity at the cannabis company.
The Vaughan-based company says in a statement its board of directors terminated chief executive Peter Aceto with cause.
The shakeup comes as the board's special committee uncovered new information during its ongoing investigation into the company's failure to comply with Health Canada regulations.
Health Canada says it discovered during an unannounced inspection in June that the pot firm was growing cannabis in several rooms before securing appropriate licences.
The board also asked company chair Eric Paul to resign, and says Paul did so.
The company says the board appointed the special committee's chair Robert Marcovitch as interim CEO and he will no longer be a member of the committee.
The move comes after several media reports cited internal documents that suggest Paul and Aceto were informed that the firm was growing pot in unlicensed rooms at a Pelham, Ont., facility.
