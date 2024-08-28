Cannabis retailer Tokyo Smoke to close 29 stores amid creditor protection proceedings

Winnipeg serial killer handed four life sentences in murders of Indigenous women
Convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki has been handed four life sentences with no chance of parole for 25 years for the murders of four Indigenous women.
Cannabis retailer Tokyo Smoke says it will be shuttering 29 of its stores as it seeks creditor protection.
The closures are part of a restructuring the brand is carrying out under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act.
Tokyo Smoke says the moves are meant to better align its operations with the current cannabis market and regulatory conditions, which the company says have changed "significantly."
Some 167 locations across Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador will remain open amid the restructuring.
OEG Retail Cannabis, a company run by the owner of the Edmonton Oilers hockey team, bought the Tokyo Smoke brand from pot giant Canopy Growth Corp. in September 2022.
Since that deal was signed, the cannabis market has struggled as the number of retailers has soared and the price of pot has dropped.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2024.
The party that currently forms B.C.'s official Opposition has called off its election campaign and is urging its candidates and supporters to unite with the BC Conservatives to defeat the governing NDP.
York Regional Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a suspect in connection with the murder of Markham real estate agent Yuk-Ting Anita Mui.
The fire department in Macklin, Saskatchewan has confirmed a 25-year-old man arrested in connection with a series of rural hay bale arson attacks was one of its firefighters.
Seasons come and seasons go, but snow in August? It happened Wednesday in Sunshine Village for the second time in the past week and a few other Western Canadian ski resorts as well.
A four-year-old boy accidentally smashed a Bronze Age jar at an archeological museum in Haifa, Israel.
The maker of Tylenol defeated a lawsuit by U.S. consumers who said they were deceived into overpaying for 'Rapid Release' gelcaps that did not relieve pain faster than cheaper tablets, including those labelled Extra Strength and Regular Strength.
Health officials in Canada are closely monitoring the public health situation in Massachusetts, following a report of one person having contracted Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEEV) from a mosquito bite.
A shark attacked and killed a 16-year-old Jamaican high school student whose body was found in waters just north of the island, authorities said.
A 25-year-old man who pressed a loaded handgun so hard into a woman's face that it left a permanent scar during an armed robbery attempt in Metro Vancouver has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Multiple sources have confirmed to CTV News Edmonton the people involved in the deadly stabbing at the Edmonton Corn Maze were on an outing from the Alberta Hospital.
In a rare move, the Ottawa Police Service is using the term 'femicide' to describe the motivation investigators believe to be behind the killing of a 47-year-old mother.
A jury in Nevada has found a Democratic former Las Vegas-area politician guilty of murder in the killing of an investigative journalist who wrote articles critical of his conduct in elected office.
The morning after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was clear: She wanted attention to be on getting Donald Trump out of office.
The gunman in the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump searched online for events of both Trump and President Joe Biden, repeatedly looked up information about explosives and saw the Pennsylvania campaign rally where he opened fire last month as a "target of opportunity," a senior FBI official said Wednesday.
French authorities handed preliminary charges to Telegram CEO Pavel Durov on Wednesday for allowing alleged criminal activity on his messaging app, and barred him from leaving France pending further investigation.
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, dropped in on a high school band practice Wednesday as part of a two-day bus tour through southeast Georgia campaigning for the critical battleground state, as the students performed their school fight song for the Democratic ticket.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended Wednesday his government's move to call for binding arbitration and force an end to a work stoppage at the country's two major railways, as some union leaders accused the government of taking away their bargaining rights.
Two men facing terrorism charges for allegedly plotting an attack in Toronto have been in Canada for years, with one securing citizenship just a few months before his arrest, Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc revealed Wednesday.
More than 20 people returning to the U.S. from Cuba have been infected with a virus transmitted by bugs in recent months. They all had Oropouche virus disease, also known as sloth fever.
Research has uncovered evidence that may strengthen the case for the authenticity of the famous Shroud of Turin amid conflicting theories that the linen cloth is a medieval forgery.
SpaceX launches are on hold after a booster rocket toppled over in flames while landing Wednesday.
Rapper-turned-actor Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges sparked concern from some social media followers when he knelt on an Alaska glacier, dipped an empty water bottle into a blue, pristine pool of water and drank it.
NFL star Travis Kelce has purchased a significant share of ownership in a Toronto-based three-year-old racehorse that shares a name with his musician girlfriend.
From Celine Dion and Foo Fighters to Bruce Springsteen and Prince's estate numerous artists over the years have objected to the use of their music by the Trump campaign. But depending on how and where their music is used, musicians may have grounds to take action beyond rebuking, according to legal experts.
Nvidia has once again turned out quarterly results that easily exceeded Wall Street's forecast s. The company has seen soaring demand for its semiconductors, which are used to power artificial intelligence applications.
Yelp filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google on Wednesday, alleging Google used its monopoly to dominate local search and advertising markets.
A piece of Manitoba history is up for sale.
A Keswick Ridge, N.B., man is still in disbelief after winning the $5-million Lotto 6/49 draw on Aug. 21.
Bored and looking for something to do this summer, Danny Doherty hatched a plan to raise money for his brother's hockey team by selling homemade ice cream.
Nova Scotia Olympian Ellie Black been recognized for her sportsmanship at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Just weeks after hosting the Olympics, the summer of sports in Paris begins its final chapter Wednesday with the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games.
Jarren Duran led off with a homer, Masataka Yoshida added a two-run single in a three-run first inning, and the Boston Red Sox ended a four-game losing streak with a 6-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night.
A Tesla equipped with the technology, the company says, can travel from point to point with little human intervention. Yet each time Stein drove one of the cars, he said, the vehicle made unsafe or illegal maneuvers. His most recent test-drive earlier this month, Stein said, left his 16-year-old son, who accompanied him, 'terrified.'
China on Tuesday accused Canada of protectionism after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government imposed a 100 per cent tariff on imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles, matching U.S. duties on Chinese-made EVs.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will impose a 100-per-cent tariff on Chinese-made electric vehicles, along with 25 per cent tariffs on aluminum and steel from China, in an effort to protect domestic manufacturing.
A man who says he was attacked by a bear on a popular Halifax-area trail says he’s lucky to be alive after the unusual and terrifying incident.
The owner of Inspire Studio in Minnedosa is dealing with a bit of a head-scratcher, as the statue outside her business has been vandalized three times, the most recent incident happening this past weekend.
Forty restaurants in 60 days seems like a tall task, but it was a challenge Moncton foodie Jason Gallant took head on to find the best lobster rolls and fried clams in southern New Brunswick.
A double dose of Manitoba talent will storm the runways of Paris Fashion Week, wearing distinctly homegrown designs.
It's been a relationship forged in bronze.
The Hub City Radio Control Club invited the general public out to watch their RC plane demonstrations, Dozens of pilots and onlookers gathered on the tarmac to watch the planes in action.
While the festivities will look a little different this year, thousands are expected to show off their bright rainbow colours in downtown Ottawa on Sunday to celebrate the Capital's LGBTQ+ community.
If you're looking for fresh shellfish in Edmonton, you need not look further than the North Saskatchewan River.
One of western Canada’s largest rental property companies is warning tenants about a cyber security breach it says was discovered earlier this year.
A 25-year-old man who pressed a loaded handgun so hard into a woman's face that it left a permanent scar during an armed robbery attempt in Metro Vancouver has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Two seniors were injured and a 29-year-old suspect is facing multiple charges after a violent carjacking at a northern British Columbia airport.
A teen girl who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the alleged swarming of a homeless Toronto man is seeking to have her sentence reduced after she was repeatedly made to strip naked during searches while in custody.
Bruce Macgregor, the deputy CEO of the Toronto Transit Commission, has been tapped as the temporary chief of the city's public transit system.
Calgary police are seeking public assistance to help locate the suspect in a random sexual assault that took place in early August.
A fast-moving thunderstorm that swept through Calgary earlier this month caused enough hail damage to the Calgary International Airport that it's going to be more than a year before it's repaired.
It's been just over two months since a siphon burst in Montana led to the Milk River drying up.
The last time Amy Lamontagne saw her friend Jennifer Edmonds-Zabarylo was at her wedding held just hours before the mother of two was allegedly killed by her husband in what Ottawa police have called a femicide.
In less than two weeks, the federal government’s back-to-office mandate for public servants comes into effect. Employees will be required to work in-person at least three days a week and despite pushback from workers, the government says this is the right move.
Ontario schools are enforcing a new ban on cellphone use in classrooms this year to help students focus and some students are already seeing the ban enforced
Provincial police (SQ) say that at around 3:30 p.m., a call came in reporting multiple shots fired in Saint-Lin-Laurentides, about 50 kilometres north of Montreal.
A gas leak in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough forced Hydro-Quebec to cut power to thousands of customers. A spokesperson for Hydro-Quebec says 40,000 clients are without power in the general vicinity of Pie-IX Boulevard and Hochelaga Street.
Traffic jams in and around Montreal are fraying some motorists' nerves, and it's become an abundantly clear problem around the years-long construction project on the Iles-Aux-Tourtes Bridge. With the traffic comes more road rage incidents, and now that school is back, there will be even more vehicles on the road, and there are fears that it may get worse.
Multiple sources have confirmed to CTV News Edmonton the people involved in the deadly stabbing at the Edmonton Corn Maze were on an outing from the Alberta Hospital.
Police are looking for a motorcyclist accused of speeding and evading police on the Americas Triathlon Cup racecourse on Saturday.
Many Ukrainians fleeing the war in their home country came to Jasper to find a fresh start, but now they’ve been displaced again following the destructive wildfires that ravaged the town.
The Cunard Residences is the newest building to open along the Halifax waterfront.
A Keswick Ridge, N.B., man is still in disbelief after winning the $5-million Lotto 6/49 draw on Aug. 21.
For the past 31 years, George Hayward has spent his Wednesday evenings hosting bingo at the Kiwanis Club of Hillsborough, N.B., but this week will be his last time.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended Wednesday his government's move to call for binding arbitration and force an end to a work stoppage at the country's two major railways, as some union leaders accused the government of taking away their bargaining rights.
A piece of Manitoba history is up for sale.
Saskatchewan's Conflict of Interest Commissioner (COIC) is actively investigating two government MLAs.
Regina commuters will have to contend with detours for a little while longer, as construction season passes the halfway mark.
The Canadian Grain Commission (CGC) says it has revoked licences of Saskatchewan grain handler Purely Canada Foods Corp.
Convenience stores across the province can sell beer, cider, wine and other alcoholic drinks starting on Sept. 5.
Farmers and their supporters are planning a protest that will take their fight over the Wilmot land acquisition right to the door of Waterloo Regional council.
The best junior golfers in the country are competing in Elmira, Ont. this week for a national title.
Part of Saskatchewan's largest hospital is facing extensive water damage.
Riding a bike in the summer is a pretty ordinary activity, but for one Saskatoon man with a brain injury, the newfound freedom he has gained from his new bike is extraordinary.
Environment Canada estimates up to 100 millimetres of rain fell very quickly in parts of the region Tuesday afternoon.
No one was hurt Wednesday afternoon in North Bay when a food delivery truck caught fire in a grocery store parking lot on Trout Lake Road.
In a rare move, the Ottawa Police Service is using the term 'femicide' to describe the motivation investigators believe to be behind the killing of a 47-year-old mother.
A new list posted by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario shows you where you can purchase beer, cider, wine, and other alcoholic drinks starting next week.
Just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to a three vehicle crash on Wellington Road between Commissioners Road and Wilkins Street.
St. Gabriel is the London District Catholic School Board's (LDCSB) newest elementary school. Slated to open in January, it will be immediately filled - a sign of the unprecedented growth for the board.
A frightening moment was captured on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte as a loose wheel unexpectedly flew into traffic from the southbound lane on Tuesday afternoon.
A long-time Midland resident who has been homeless for over two decades highlights the town's struggles with inadequate shelter and public perception, as local leaders push for more comprehensive solutions.
A 28-year-old man from Thornhill is facing criminal charges after police say an officer caught him driving at an alarming speed of 230 kilometres per hour on Highway 404 early Wednesday morning.
Windsor police are on scene of an active investigation in east Windsor.
Environment Canada said a powerful storm early Wednesday morning in Windsor-Essex nearly overwhelmed its lightning detection system due to an unusually high number of lightning strikes.
Caldwell First Nation, Leamington and the Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) have formed a partnership to spend $15 million in shoreline protections at the Hillman Marsh dyke through Canada’s Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF).
Tracy Taylor has struggled with her mental health going back to her early teens.
A 25-year-old man who pressed a loaded handgun so hard into a woman's face that it left a permanent scar during an armed robbery attempt in Metro Vancouver has been sentenced to four years in prison.
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
It's been just over two months since a siphon burst in Montana led to the Milk River drying up.
Lethbridge police are looking for the public's help to find a man wanted in connection with an armed break-and-enter earlier this summer.
The City of Lethbridge is asking residents to watch what they put in their blue bins after several cans of bear spray wound up in carts over the past few weeks.
Environment Canada estimates up to 100 millimetres of rain fell very quickly in parts of the region Tuesday afternoon.
The Ontario government is providing $2 million through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation to Algoma University for the construction of the Makwa Waakaa’igan Cultural Centre.
The Ontario Energy Board has approved PUC Transmission LP’s construction application to build a new 230 kV transformer line and transformer station to service Sault Ste. Marie's west end.
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has dismissed an assault charge against an RCMP officer accused of using excessive force against a man whose volatile behaviour grounded an international flight last year.
