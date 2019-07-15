Cannabis producer Organigram Holdings Inc. reports $10.2M third-quarter loss
Growing flowers of cannabis intended for the medical marijuana market are shown at OrganiGram in Moncton, N.B., on April 14, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Ward)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 15, 2019 8:36AM EDT
MONCTON, N.B. -- Organigram Holdings Inc. reported a loss of $10.2 million in its latest quarter compared with a profit of $2.8 million.
The cannabis producer says the loss amounted to nearly seven cents per share for the quarter ended May 31 compared with a profit of three cents per share in the same quarter a year ago.
Net revenue in what was the company's third quarter totalled $24.8 million, up from $3.4 million a year earlier before legal recreational cannabis sales began.
Revenue in the most recent quarter was down from the second quarter when Organigram reported net revenue of $26.9 million.
The decrease came as sales growth in Alberta and Atlantic Canada was offset by the timing of shipments to Quebec and a large number of orders in the second quarter shipped to Ontario in advance of the opening retail stores in that province.
The company says it sold approximately 3,926 kilograms of dried cannabis flower and approximately 5,090 litres of cannabis oil in its most recent quarter.
