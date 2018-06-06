

The Canadian Press





SAINT JOHN, N.B. - Marijuana industry titans will gather in New Brunswick next week to discuss how to market cannabis in a competitive legal marketplace - and other issues raised by the dawn of government-run weed.

The World Cannabis Congress will host 450 industry leaders starting Sunday evening in Saint John.

Topping their agenda is the branding challenge: Health Canada is requiring marijuana packages to be a single, uniform colour without images or graphics other than the logo and a health warning.

Ray Gracewood, chief operating officer for Organigram, says the legal market needs to be able to target responsible adults and combat the illicit market where brands and flashy packaging do exist.

Gracewood says unless producers are able to be competitive within the regulations, they will be forced to look for loopholes.

Organigram recently announced a number of brands, including Trailer Park Buds, through a partnership with the people responsible for the "Trailer Park Boys" television show.

Derek Reidle, publisher of cannabis culture magazine Civilized, says the invitation-only event is an opportunity to draw on the experience of other jurisdictions around the world.

But Reidle says he expects Canada is going to be the example that people around the globe hold up and work from as a template.