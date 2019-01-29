

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The newly listed shares of a cannabis-brand company co-founded by two entrepreneurs whose first pot venture was bought by Canopy Growth have soared by as much as 33 per cent.

Slang Worldwide Inc.'s stock was trading at $2 on the Canadian Stock Exchange in early afternoon, after it commenced trading at $1.50.

The stock, which trades under SLNG, closed at $1.93 up 29 per cent.

Slang co-founders Peter Miller and William Levy also co-founded licensed producer Mettrum Health Corp., which was sold to Canopy in 2017 for roughly $430 million.

Miller and Levy's latest company is a cannabis-focused consumer packaged goods company with a portfolio of brands.

Its brands include O.PenVAPE vaporizers and Magic Buzz cannabis-infused beverages.

Slang's products are sold in 10 U.S. states, and on five continents, according to its website.

The Toronto-based also has a 20 per cent interest in licensed producer Agripharm Corp., in which Canopy continues to hold a 40 per cent stake.

Canopy also holds warrants that allow it to purchase 32 million shares of Slang if cannabis and cannabis-related products become federally legal in the U.S.

Companies in this story: (CSE:SLNG, TSX:WEED)