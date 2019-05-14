

The Canadian Press





LEAMINGTON, Ont. - Cannabis company Aphria Inc. says Jakob Ripshtein, the company's president, is resigning.

The company says Ripshtein will remain in his current role until June 7.

The move came today as the company announced several new executive appointments including James Meiers as chief operating officer, Aphria Leamington.

Meiers joins Aphria from Hain Celestial Group, Inc., a natural and organic products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

The company also named Tim Purdie as chief information officer and chief information security officer, and Maureen Berry as vice-president, corporate human resources.

Aphria is still looking for a permanent chief executive since Vic Neufeld announced in January he would be stepping away from the role.