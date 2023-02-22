Canadians spend as much time worrying about finances as they would working a part-time job: poll
Canadians are increasingly stressed out about their finances, as a new poll indicates they are spending the same amount of time worrying about money as they would at a part-time job.
In 2022, the average time Canadians have spent stressing about their finances equated to 31 days a year, or 15 hours a week, marking a concerning increase from the year before where Canadians spent 10 hours a week worrying.
Among the most common concerns were day-to-day expenses, which 44 per cent of respondents said they were worried about. Additionally, 39 per cent were most concerned about paying off their debt and 38 per cent were stressed about saving for emergencies.
While Canada's inflation rate is slowing down, it doesn't feel like it for most Canadians as prices on groceries, gas and housing continue to put a strain on people's wallets.
"For most Canadians, their income has not kept pace with the rising costs of what they buy, with groceries and gas continuing to be the biggest drivers of strain for households," Senior Vice President, Deposits, Investments & Payments at Scotiabank Kingsley Chak said in a news release.
The polling data also showed a disparity between men and women, as 26 per cent of women said they were stressed about their finances while only 20 of men said the same; an common issue that is felt across the world, says one financial expert.
Saijal Patel, founder and CEO of Saij Wealth Consulting, says there are several challenges women face, but the gender pay gap likely plays the biggest role in this disparity. A wage gap can not only result in a loss of earnings but a loss in savings, too, as Patel says women don't invest as often as men, leading to missed financial opportunities, especially for those critical later years in life.
"You're not only making less, you're saving less, but you're also putting less into some kind of a pension plan at retirement," Patel told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview on Wednesday. "A 17 per cent wage gap can easily translate to about a 30 per cent wealth gap in retirement."
CANADIANS ARE SEEKING HELP BUT IT MAY NOT BE ENOUGH
A systemic issue has exacerbated Canadians' financial concerns, Patel says, as rising food and housing costs have been particularly troubling for many. Recent reports from Statistics Canada saw an increase of 11.4 per cent on food prices year-over-year in January, while the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. reported a 5.6 per cent increase on the average rent price for a two-bedroom apartment in comparison to the previous 12-month period.
"We need to put pressure on leaders to come together to develop real solutions to solve this, because we can't put it on individuals to solve this on their own, there's only so much we can do," she said.
The survey shows that despite Canadians' concerns, they are still making attempts to better their financial situation, as 57 per cent say they are making changes to their spending habits to afford necessities.
Patel says financial education is the best defence against these trying times, however, many people might not know where to begin or how to ask for help. The best way to start, she says, is with the basics. For example, learning how credit scores work or creating a budget.
"The biggest reason why I encourage [budgeting] is because it raises awareness of our spending habits." she said. "We miss about 30 per cent of what we spend on, but we're just not aware of it, so you can't change what you don't see."
Ultimately, this can lead to learning about other financial strategies that can allow for the flexibility to invest or adjusting spending habits without sacrificing needs and wants, Patel says.
"You need a roof over your head, you need healthy meals. You can't just sacrifice every possible entertainment because your mental wellness matters."
METHODOLOGY
The online survey from Scotiabank organized by Maru/Blue was conducted between Jan. 24 and Jan. 25, 2023. The survey included 1,505 randomly selected Canadian adults who are Maru Voice Canada panelists and range by age, gender and region to be representative of the Canadian adult population.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Opinion | Does buying an electric vehicle make financial sense?
While there are many benefits to electric cars, the question of whether they are a good financial choice in Canada is still up in the air, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains on CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Is cryptocurrency a good investment?
The recent upturn in cryptocurrencies has inspired many to reconsider investing. But is it really a good idea? In a column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the pros and cons so that you can make an informed choice.
opinion | Before you do your taxes, take note of these tax credits and deductions you may not have known about
Many Canadians are experiencing strains caused by the increased cost of living and inflation. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the top credits and deductions that you may be able to claim on your income tax return to help you save money.
opinion | How much rent can you afford?
Many Canadians have continued to see an increase in their rental rates in 2023. In an column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how to calculate how much rent you can afford.
Some of Canada's airports are increasing fees to passengers, here's why
Airports that lost millions of dollars during the pandemic are now trying to recoup some of the losses as travel picks up again. To do this, many are increasing the "user-pay" system that generates revenue from passengers, fuel and aircraft fees.
Canadians now expect to need $1.7M in order to retire: BMO survey
Canadians now believe they need $1.7 million in savings in order to retire, a 20 per cent increase from 2020, according to a new BMO survey. The eye-watering figure is the largest sum since BMO first started surveying Canadians about their retirement expectations 13 years ago.
Looking to travel this spring? Here are some cost-saving tips
With the spring break travel season approaching, those looking to flee the cold, wet Canadian snow for sunnier skies will likely be met with a hefty price tag for their getaway, with inflation and increased demand pushing costs up.
OPINION | Selling a home? How to know if you qualify for a capital gains exemption
When selling a home, Canadians may be exempted from paying capital gains tax on a residential property -- if it's their principal residence. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains what's determined as a principal residence, and what properties are eligible for the exemption.