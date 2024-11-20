Business

    • Canadians favour government intervention in Canada Post, port labour disputes: poll

    Share
    OTTAWA -

    A new poll suggests Canadians are supportive of government intervention in the labour disputes at ports and at Canada Post.

    Polling firm Leger found 63 per cent of respondents to a new survey were in favour of the Liberal government's move to step in and ask the Canada Industrial Relations Board to order a resumption of port operations and move negotiations into binding arbitration. Nineteen per cent were opposed, and another 19 per cent said they didn't know.

    Just over half of respondents, 57 per cent, said they would be in favour of the government doing the same in the ongoing Canada Post strike. Twenty-one per cent were opposed, and 22 per cent said they didn't know.

    About 55,000 employees represented by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers have been on strike since Friday, shutting down operations and halting deliveries. The federal government has appointed its top mediator to help reach a new agreement.

    On Friday, Labour Minister Steve MacKinnon ruled out early intervention in that strike.

    Earlier in the week, MacKinnon intervened to end the dispute at Canada's ports. Port workers in B.C. and Montreal were locked out, freezing cargo container movements from two of the country's busiest ports.

    Leger polled 1,529 people from Nov. 15 to 17. The poll does not have a margin of error because online polls aren't considered truly random samples.

    Fifty-one per cent of respondents said port operations should be classified as essential services and not allowed to stop, while 32 per cent said port workers should be allowed to strike to improve working conditions.

    The unions representing the Montreal and B.C. port workers have pledged to challenge the minister's intervention in court.

    Canadians were more familiar with the strike at Canada Post than the lockout at the ports, with 86 per cent saying they had heard that postal workers could walk off the job, compared to 67 per cent who were familiar with the port dispute.

    Sixty-one per cent of those who took the poll said they were worried about potential disruptions to their mail service due to a postal strike, and 57 per cent said they were concerned about possible delays over the holiday season.

    Around the same number, 56 per cent, said they were supportive of the demands being made by Canada Post workers, while 29 per cent were opposed.

    The union is asking for a cumulative wage hike of 24 per cent over four years, while Canada Post has offered an 11.5 per cent increase. Other issues include job security, benefits and contract work for parcel delivery on weekends.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Is Justin Trudeau just playing out the clock?

    Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says Canada is facing critical issues that need an active, engaged federal government right now; but Prime Minister Trudeau seems to be running out the clock before the next election.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News