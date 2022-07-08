Canadians distressed as Rogers outage leaves customers stranded

Fridays are usually the busiest days for Abigail Hitchens.

The florist from Collingwood, Ont., gets calls for everything from events and birthdays to anniversaries and gatherings.

Sometimes, it's just for a "spur of the moment" weekend gift.

On days like that, Hitchens will typically sell out on flowers.

"Not today," she said in an email to CTVNews.ca. "My phone isn't ringing — nor are many emails working. Nor can I accept payment via e-transfer. I got rid of the Visa terminal at the beginning of COVID. Last time this outage happened I lost $900 in sales. Today is looking to be at least $1,500."

Hitchens joins many people around Canada who scrambled to get their working lives in order as a massive Rogers network outage on Friday disabled customers' mobile services and internet connections.

Not only are businesses such as Hitchens' affected, so too are banks, passport offices, airports and hospitals.

People also are unable to make debit payments and in some cases may have difficulty calling 911. Some are resorting to standing outside coffee shops in an effort to reconnect online.

On Friday afternoon, Rogers said it was "making progress" on fixing the outage, although it remains unclear when services will be back up and running.

The company has not disclosed exactly what caused the outage or how many customers are affected.

Hitchens told CTVNews.ca that she relies on Fridays to make up for slower days earlier in the week.

She and many others responded to a CTVNews.ca callout asking readers to share their experiences during the service outage.

The responses were emailed to CTVNews.ca and have not all been independently verified.

As someone with a child to feed and bills to pay, Hitchens says a $1,500 loss like the one she is expecting Friday is "huge" for a small-business owner such as herself.

"It may not seem like a lot of money to many people, but after two years of COVID and no event work, these small sums are what keep the lights on for us as we work to recover two years of losses," she said

"… Rogers is becoming unreliable and absolutely miserable to deal with while being exorbitantly expensive for what we get."

Other small-business owners expressed similar frustrations with the Rogers outage and the impact this will have as they try to recover from the economic toll of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One person said he has been unable to receive donations for his non-profit, while one pharmacist said he can't receive faxes from doctors' offices and is worried about the impact this will have on patients.

At least two people who wrote to CTVNews.ca said they were scheduled to speak to their doctors and surgeons by phone but were unable to.

The situation is also affecting customers in other ways including their home security systems, online school work and paying bills.

Some questioned why Rogers didn't inform them of the outage. Others say if this continues, they will have no choice but to switch to another service provider.

The outage is even affecting customers abroad.

Pamela Tribiger told CTVNews.ca she is in Northern Ireland on holiday with her family and is using her phone to navigate.

Suddenly, she says she had no way of finding their destinations or Airbnb.

"It was panic inducing being in a foreign country and completely cut off," she said.

Luckily, they were able to find Wi-Fi at an information centre and got directions to their Airbnb that way.

Sabrina Brosnan from Vancouver said she is currently looking to get assistance for overdue rent and is unable to resolve the matter because of the outage.

"This is extremely distressing to many who are trying to get through to the government and get financial or medical assistance, not to mention all those whom are trying to get a passport or other assistance from the government," Brosnan wrote to CTVNews.ca.

"They should be able to keep this sort of thing from happening, I've had to go to my local library to check email and to send this to you, not that I'm complaining about going to my library, but we are supposed to be past this kind of outage issue area with these companies."

In response to the outage, a spokesperson for the Communications Security Establishment says the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security has offered to assist Rogers, The Canadian Press reports.

With files from CTV News and The Canadian Press

