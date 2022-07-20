Canadians can make a claim following a $29.7M settlement in a class-action lawsuit
A class-action lawsuit was settled in Canada on Tuesday for $29.7 million over the alleged price-fixing of certain optical disc drive (ODD) electronics, including DVD and Blu-Ray players, CD players, desktop computers and video game consoles.
The lawsuit filed in B.C., Ontario and Quebec alleged that between Jan. 1, 2004 and Jan. 1, 2010 these ODD products were sold higher than their value, resulting in consumers and businesses spending more than they should have.
The brands named in the lawsuit include BenQ, Hitachi-LG, NEC, Panasonic, Phillips, Pioneer, Quanta, Sony, TEAC, and Toshiba Samsung.
Canadians can be paid a minimum of $20 per claim and do not require a proof of purchase. Those who wish to claim more than $20 will be required to provide a receipt, but the amount of money returned will be dependent on the number and size of claims filed from all Canadians.
Those who are looking to make a claim can do so online until November 14, 2022.
