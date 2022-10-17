Canadian watchdog's mediation in Rogers-Shaw deal to begin this month
Canada's Competition Tribunal has scheduled in late October a mediation between Rogers Communications, Shaw Communications and the agency for the C$20 billion merger if the telecom firms.
The mediation, which is expected to overcome the agency's anti-trust issues, will be a confidential process, the tribunal said in an Oct. 14 filing put out on Monday.
There will be no obligation on the parties to pursue the mediation process to a successful resolution, according to the tribunal rules on mediation.
The move could pave the way for a settlement and avoid a protracted legal battle in the Competition Tribunal, which decides the fate of contested deals.
In March, Canada's anti-trust authority had stalled the acquisition of Shaw by Rogers Communications on the grounds that the deal would reduce competition in the Canadian telecom market.
Rogers-Shaw had agreed to sell Freedom mobile to Montreal-based Quebecor as a remedy for the merger.
As part of the mediation process all the parties will work towards coming to an consent agreement that would list down the various remedies that Rogers, Shaw and Quebecor will have to present for the deal to clear.
(Reporting by Divya Rajagopal in Toronto and Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Best budgeting tips for university students in Canada
Across the country, tuition costs for universities have increased. Contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the best budgeting tips for university students in Canada.
Recession expected in Canada in early 2023: RBC economists
Economists from RBC expect Canada will enter a recession in the first quarter of 2023, and lower-income Canadians may be the ones who suffer the most.
Millennials and Gen Z leading the shift in the 'side hustle' economy, survey shows
An RBC survey says a new economy is emerging from the younger generations in Canada due to the increased cost of living.
OPINION | There may be ethical and tax implications if you work two remote jobs at the same time
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew goes over some of the pros and cons of working two remote jobs at the same time, offers some tips for time management, and explains how it could affect your tax returns next year.
Winter holiday travel: Pounce now on flights or roll the dice?
The high prices, the cancelled flights, the booked-up lodging and rental cars. The summer of travel chaos still seems hot and fresh somehow. But it's time to look forward, for there's another crunch time looming less than two months away: the 2022 winter holiday travel season.
How not to run out of money in retirement
Financial advisors and real-life retirees have shared their retirement advice for anyone worried about running out of money in their post-work years.
Higher interest rates needed, signs of economic slowdown not enough, says Macklem
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says more interest rate hikes are necessary to bring inflation down, despite some early signs of a slowing economy.
How are you cutting costs amid inflation? We want to hear from you
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from Canadians who are taking steps to mitigate rising prices amid a higher inflation rate.