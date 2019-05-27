Canadian Utilities selling Canadian fossil fuel-based power assets
A hydro tower is seen in Toronto on Nov. 4, 2015. (Darren Calabrese / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, May 27, 2019 10:08AM EDT
CALGARY - Canadian Utilities Ltd. says it has signed agreements to sell its entire Canadian fossil fuel-based electricity generation portfolio for approximately $835 million.
Under a deal with Heartland Generation Ltd., an affiliate of Energy Capital Partners, the company will sell 11 partly or fully owned natural gas-fired and coal-fired electricity generation assets in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario.
Canadian Utilities has also signed an agreement to sell its 50-per-cent stake in the Cory Cogeneration Station near Saskatoon to SaskPower International.
The sales do not include Ashcor Technologies, the Oldman River Hydro Facility or any international projects.
Canadian Utilities says that following the sales it will have approximately 250 megawatts of electricity generation assets in Canada, Mexico and Australia.
The company, which is an Atco Ltd. subsidiary, says the sale concludes a strategic evaluation announced last year.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Canadian Utilities selling Canadian fossil fuel-based power assets
- World shares advance as centrists lose ground in EU vote
- Greece: Stock market opens up after PM calls early election
- Homebuyers escaping high housing costs by relocating to secondary cities
- Budding Canadian entrepreneurs to pitch ideas to the Duke of York