OTTAWA -- The Canadian Transportation Agency is seeking input from the public about requests by airlines to weaken regulations that protect airline passengers.

Airlines and industry groups have asked the regulator to temporarily remove certain aspects of its Air Passenger Protection Regulations that require them to rebook flights and compensate passengers under certain circumstances.

The CTA says it is considering the airlines' request and is seeking feedback from members of the public that it will use in deciding whether to implement them.

The airlines' requests to modify the rules stem from the economic toll that COVID-19 has had on the industry, the CTA says.

The CTA is a regulatory body that enforces rules around rights and responsibilities for transportation providers and their customers.

The announcement comes several days after members of various consumer groups testified in a meeting of Parliament's standing committee on transport, infrastructure and communities that the airlines weren't meeting their obligations under law to refund customers for cancelled fares.