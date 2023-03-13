Canadian Tire launches fee-based Triangle Rewards subscription program for $89/year
Canadian Tire Corp. is rolling out a new fee-based subscription program as part of its Triangle Rewards loyalty program.
The retailer says the subscription, which will cost $89 a year plus taxes, is an upgrade to its existing rewards program that will deliver "even more value to customers."
The company says members who pay for so-called Triangle Select status will be able to earn CT Money faster through "stackable, bonus rewards" on eligible purchases at it stores, including Canadian Tire, Mark's, Sport Chek, Sport Experts and Party City.
Canadian Tire says subscribers will also receive a "welcome gift" valued at $50, online shopping perks and, for a limited time, a six-month subscription to the streaming service Crave.
Jason Blanchette, senior vice-president of loyalty and customer insights at Canadian Tire Corp., says the Triangle Select program offers Canadians a new way to stretch their dollars and "earn even more rewards on their everyday purchases."
He says the company's beta testing of Triangle Select showed the average member's annual incremental earnings through "select-specific bonuses" were more than three times the subscription fee.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2023.
