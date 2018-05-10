Canadian Tire buying Helly Hansen for $985 million plus debt
TORONTO -- Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. has signed a deal to buy Helly Hansen, a maker of sportswear and workwear based in Norway, for $985 million.
Under the deal, Canadian Tire will also assume $50 million in debt.
