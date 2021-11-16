Canadian store Le Chateau unveils holiday dress collection ahead of spring relaunch

TORONTO -

Canadian retailer Le Chateau is making its comeback from bankruptcy today with the online launch of an evening wear collection ahead of the holidays.

The so-called glamour capsule offers shoppers a hint of what to expect with the brand's relaunch under new owner Suzy's Inc., the company behind Suzy Shier, set for this spring.

Franco Rocchi, senior marketing director of Suzy/Le Chateau, says the curated, limited-edition collection highlights the brand's focus on high-fashion occasion wear.

He says the full collection planned for 2022 will include footwear, accessories and menswear, with women's dress wear available in select Suzy Shier stores across the country.

Le Chateau, once a mall staple across the country, filed for creditor protection in October 2020 after pandemic restrictions shuttered stores and cancelled events like proms, weddings, galas and parties -- key drivers of the retailer's dress sales.

In June, Suzy's agreed to buy Le Chateau's intellectual property, retaining much of the brand's dress design team and keeping operations in Montreal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2021