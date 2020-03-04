TORONTO -- A broad-based rally helped power Canada's main stock index to a triple-digit advance in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets pushed higher in volatile trading amid worries about the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 166.66 points at 16,590.28.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 481.81 points at 26,399.22. The S&P 500 index was up 47.38 points at 3,050.75, while the Nasdaq composite was up 126.45 points at 8,810.54.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.60 cents US compared with an average of 74.83 cents US on Tuesday in the wake of a decision by the Bank of Canada to cut its key interest rate by half a percentage point to address worries about the economic impact of the new coronavirus.

The April crude contract was up 62 cents at US$47.80 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up 1.6 cents at US$1.82 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up 50 cents at US$1,644.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 0.50 of a cent at US$2.58 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2020.