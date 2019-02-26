Canadian stock index up slightly despite boost from higher oil prices
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 26, 2019 11:46PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 27, 2019 11:26AM EST
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index posted another flat day even though the key energy sector gained on a rise in the price of oil.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 6.39 points to 16,074.30.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 72.82 points at 25,985.16. The S&P 500 index was down 1.52 points at 2,792.38, while the Nasdaq composite rose 5.21 points at 7,554.51.
The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 76.07 cents US compared with an average of 75.79 cents US on Tuesday.
The April crude contract was up US$1.44 at US$56.94 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up 0.3 of a cent at US$2.80 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down US$7.30 at US$1,321.20 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 1.2 cents at US$2.96 a pound.
