Costco is cracking down on membership moochers

Canada's police chiefs say the frequency of protests linked to various global conflicts is creating an unsustainable demand on police services across the country.
Costco knows you’re using your friend’s membership card. To save you the embarrassment of telling you off when you’re in the checkout line, now Costco will try to catch membership moochers before they even get in the door.
The retailer is implementing stricter policies and cracking down on non-members using other people’s cards by requiring shoppers to scan their membership cards to enter stores.
“Over the coming months, membership scanning devices will be used at the entrance door of your local warehouse,” Costco said in a statement online. “Once deployed, prior to entering, all members must scan their physical or digital membership card by placing the barcode or QR Code against the scanner.”
For members with cards that don’t have a photo, Costco says to come prepared with a valid photo ID but encourages shoppers to visit the membership counter and have their photo taken.
Costco’s new rule also requires guests to be accompanied by a valid cardholder to enter its stores, making it more difficult for non-members to sneak in using cards that don’t belong to them.
Costco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The move comes as an extension of the system Costco tested out at some stores earlier this year, which required members to scan their cards at machines placed near the store entrance – instead of just flashing a card to employees.
Self-checkout machines were also affected by Costco’s crackdown. Last year, the company began requiring shoppers to present their membership card and a photo ID to use the registers.
“We don’t feel it’s right that nonmembers receive the same benefits and pricing as our members,” Costco said in a statement last year.
Costco’s crackdown on non-members comes after the company announced last month that it was raising its membership fees by $5 to $65 in the U.S. and Canada – the first time since 2017. The change goes into effect on September 1.
The bulk of Costco’s profits come from annual fees. It reported last year that it earned $4.6 billion in revenue from membership fees, an eight per cent increase from 2022.
CNN’s Elisabeth Buchwald, Samantha Delouya and Nathaniel Meyersohn contributed reporting.
Ford and Mazda are warning the owners of more than 475,000 older vehicles in the U.S. not to drive them because they have dangerous Takata air bag inflators that have not been replaced.
A black bear mauled and injured a three-year-old girl in a tent at a private campground in Montana just north of Yellowstone National Park over the weekend, state wildlife officials said.
Toronto is reporting a 'spike' in mpox cases and health officials are urging eligible residents to get vaccinated to contain the spread. In a news release issued Tuesday, Toronto Public Health said it has seen 93 confirmed cases as of July 31. This time last year, the city's case count stood at 21.
A Saskatchewan man has been arrested after police say three people were threatened at gunpoint and each had a finger chopped off.
MPs agreed Tuesday that ministers need to testify publicly 'as soon as possible' about the immigration and security screening of a father and son recently charged in connection to an alleged foiled Toronto terror plot.
When Bonnie Jones bought her first condo five years ago, she thought aside from her mortgage and taxes, the $1,000 in monthly maintenance fees would cover all other costs associated with her condo unit.
Tropical Storm Ernesto has formed in the Atlantic and is racing through the Caribbean islands and toward Puerto Rico with heavy rainfall, gusty winds and dangerous seas as a predicted hyperactive hurricane season ramps up.
Taylor Swift fans, disappointed by three cancelled shows in Vienna, had the chance to trade in their unused tickets for free Swarovski necklaces.
A group of customers say they've lost hundreds of thousands of dollars after dealing with the Saskatoon-based Prairie Timber Group Ltd.
Const. Robb Costello was among four people shot and killed by a gunman hiding inside an apartment building on Fredericton's north side in 2018. The City of Fredericton plans to unveil a memorial dedicated to the mass shooting.
The CRTC announced that starting next February, large telephone companies that own fibre internet networks, such as Bell Canada, Telus Corp. and SaskTel, must give competitors access to their networks for a fee. The decision applies to networks nationwide.
A black bear mauled and injured a three-year-old girl in a tent at a private campground in Montana just north of Yellowstone National Park over the weekend, state wildlife officials said.
Vice President Kamala Harris is trying to outmaneuver former President Donald Trump and address old vulnerabilities on her policy positions as she starts to fill in how she would govern if elected in November.
The mass uprising that forced Bangladesh's longtime prime minister to step down and flee the country has implications for Bangladesh's Hindu minority, many of whom backed her party.
Firefighters in Greece battled scattered fires on Tuesday in hopes of containing the remains of a major wildfire that burned into the northern suburbs of Athens, triggering multiple evacuations and leaving at least one person dead.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lambasted his Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday and accused him of adopting an 'anti-Israel narrative,' revealing a deep rupture at the top of the Israeli government.
Russia said Tuesday that its forces checked an effort by Ukrainian troops to expand a stunning weeklong incursion into the Kursk region, as a Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman said Kyiv has no intention of occupying Russian territory.
The recently appointed chief commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission agreed to resign Monday after an investigation into his past comments related to Israel.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is taking an internal review into the immigration and screening of a father and son recently charged in connection to an alleged foiled Toronto terror plot 'extremely seriously.'
Nova Scotia is rolling out a take-home kit to test for sexually transmitted infections in hopes of reducing barriers to vital sexual health care.
Virtually every parent of young children has experienced outbursts of anger and frustration from their toddlers, and according to a new study, there’s another possible reason for the frequency of their outbursts: tablet use.
Mars may be drenched beneath its surface, with enough water hiding in the cracks of underground rocks to form a global ocean, new research suggests.
A trove of ancient artifacts from Egypt's last dynasty has been discovered in 63 tombs in the Nile Delta area and experts are working to restore and classify the finds, an official with the country's antiquities authority said Monday.
A pair of American astronauts may be asked to wait six more months in space before returning to earth, NASA officials acknowledged Wednesday.
Grant Ellis didn’t win Jenn Tran’s heart on 'The Bachelorette,' but he is still in the love game.
Taylor Swift fans, disappointed by three cancelled shows in Vienna, had the chance to trade in their unused tickets for free Swarovski necklaces.
Jimmy Kimmel has shared why he recently turned down a request for him to host the Academy Awards next year for a fifth time.
Elon Musk's antics are unlike any other Big Tech leader, and while it may be off-putting to a segment of his X user base, it could also attract eyeballs to his platform. AP writer Barbara Ortutay asks, could this all be part of a broader plan?
Starbucks, struggling with weak demand and disgruntled investors, said Tuesday it's replacing CEO Laxman Narasimhan with Brian Niccol, the chairman and CEO of Chipotle.
Traditionally, women considered 'demure' behave in a way that is modest, reserved and inoffensive to the point that they’re barely visible.
The summer school break doesn't have to be a complete vacation from learning. An educator explains how to prevent children from falling behind in literacy while still having fun.
Back-to-school anxiety can strike as September inches closer. To help students and parents get the school year off to a good start, parenting experts shared their top advice with CTVNews.ca.
Several members of Canada's Olympic team were given a hero’s welcome by cheering fans and elated family members at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport as they returned home from a record-setting Summer Games on Monday.
Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo, who won two gold medals in the Paris Olympics, flew home to a hero’s welcome Tuesday with a planned national tribute by the president and donors pledging more than US$1 million worth of cash and gifts, including a resort house and free lunch buffets for life.
USA Gymnastics officials say an arbitration panel won't reconsider a decision asking gymnast Jordan Chiles to return the bronze medal she was awarded in the floor exercise at the Paris Olympics.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say there has been a 'sharp increase' in the number of fatal motorcycle crashes across the province in recent weeks, calling the trend 'senseless and preventable.'
U.S. federal safety authorities say they are seeking information on a crash and fire involving a Tesla Cybertruck that killed a driver of the futuristic new pickup.
The town of Moosomin in eastern Saskatchewan plans to double its population by offering $30,000 cheques to those building a home in the community.
After posting about a recent trip to Jasper, Alta., actor Bryan Cranston heaped more praise on some of Alberta’s other majestic mountain destinations.
Owners and customers of Milano Pizzeria on St. Laurent Blvd. were shocked Sunday morning to find the restaurant had been vandalized.
For his new novel, The Seminarian, Hart Hanson started with a character rather than an incident.
Armed with a keen eye and curiosity, Jim Wilson has watched birds in New Brunswick for decades. Recently, Wilson saw his 400th species of bird, but the search continues for the next one.
A recent Rentals.ca and Urbanation survey shows average rental rates rose 5.9 per cent across the country compared to this time last year, but in Halifax it's a different story.
Police in Stratford, Ont. say they’re looking at a fatal shooting incident, which escalated from an ongoing neighbour dispute, to see if there’s anything they can learn from it.
A 400-acre ranch in B.C.'s Okanagan has hit the market for $2.5 million and one of the property's selling features is a hobbit-hole-inspired house that has been named one of Canada's most wish-listed Airbnbs.
The Calgary Police Service is sharing heartwarming photos of an officer reunited with the young child he saved over the weekend.
Comox Fire Rescue is rallying around a former colleague who fled the Jasper, Alta., wildfire in a newly purchased truck that's since broken down. His family home, where he was living, has burned and he's now stuck in Kamloops.
Officials have shared details on the devastation caused by the Komonko Creek and Nemo Creek wildfires burning in B.C.'s Kootenays.
Mounties are warning BC Hydro customers about an online scam that is mimicking the electricity provider's customer help line.
York Regional Police say they are deploying "all available resources” as they search a parcel of farmland in Stouffville for a missing Markham woman who disappeared under suspicious circumstances on Friday.
When Bonnie Jones bought her first condo five years ago, she thought aside from her mortgage and taxes, the $1,000 in monthly maintenance fees would cover all other costs associated with her condo unit.
A 24-year-old hiker who went missing was found dead in Kananaskis Country on Monday.
Could the answer to overcoming serious depression be found in a pill made from poop?
Above seasonal temperatures in the northern Prairies have prompted heat warnings from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Motorists are being warned to expect delays on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa today, after a diesel fuel truck collided with the centre median.
The association representing taxi drivers in Canada is asking Amazon to stop selling fake cab signs on its marketplace over a growing number of card swap scams involving fraudulent drivers.
More than half of the drivers caught speeding by the photo radar camera on Ottawa's King Edward Avenue are from Quebec.
Quebec's French language minister is set to meet with some representatives of the English-speaking community on Tuesday after weeks of confusion regarding the new language directives for healthcare workers in the province
The Quebec Court of Appeal announced the death of retired judge Jacques Delisle. He was 89.
Drivers in the Montreal area should expect closures this week at the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel and the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge.
After 75 years of being a community owned team, the Edmonton Elks will soon have a new owner.
Several neighbourhoods in Red Deer were left without power Monday night after a copper wire theft.
Construction is underway for a new pedestrian and cyclist bridge over Whitemud Drive linking the Brookside and Brookview neighbourhoods.
Police representatives from across the country are in Halifax for the 119th annual Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police (CAPC) Summit. The conference is focusing on how global crises create conflict and risk at the local level.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop across parts of the Maritimes Tuesday afternoon into early evening.
Several vehicles in Winnipeg’s St. Boniface neighbourhood fell victim to vandalism overnight, with many drivers waking up Monday morning to find their driver’s side mirrors were smashed to pieces or removed altogether.
Two men are facing charges after robbing and assaulting a mother and her teenage son earlier this month.
Highway 10 between Melville and Otthon, Saskatchewan is closed as RCMP respond to a serious collision on Tuesday morning.
Jason Moore was prepared to cut hampers in half at the food bank in Moose Jaw, Sask.
WRPS is asking residents in the area of Hessen Strasse and Greenwood Road to shelter in place as officers search the area for a suspect.
As many as 9,000 turkeys have died and damage is estimated at $500,000 after a large fire north of Aylmer. The blaze broke out around 9:30 p.m. on College Line, just west of Imperial Road (Hwy 73).
A Cambridge man has been charged by OPP in Huron County as part of a child luring investigation. According to police, the investigation started in March 2024 after a report that a person was communicating with a victim under the age of 13, using a social media site.
Anyone who was around Saskatoon in 1989 may remember the name of a local hockey player, Duncan MacPherson, whose story gripped the city.
After 20 years at the helm of the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM), Ray Orb is taking a bow.
Three people – two caught in Timmins and one in Hearst – have collectively been fined $526,000 for offences related to illegal cigarettes and other tobacco products.
Ontario Provincial Police is investigating after human remains were found on a property Monday morning off Highway 400 north of Parry Sound.
OPP are reminding the public that, "the only life jacket that can save your life is the one you are wearing," after an incident involving a capsized vessel in Lake Huron.
A registered sex offender accused of human trafficking has hired a new lawyer two months ahead of trial.
Motorists trying to get around the south end of Barrie will find traffic disruptions as crews continue work on the Bayview Drive project.
Douglas Schaffer and Julie Balite turned the $10 Instant Crossword Deluxe lottery ticket they purchased at a gas station in Thornhill into $250,000.
One person has been killed following an industrial accident in Windsor. According to AM800 News, Windsor police and the Ministry of Labour were called to Integrity HD on Devon Drive on Monday.
Chatham-Kent police are asking for the public’s help identifying individuals in a theft and mischief investigation in Tilbury.
When Radha McAllister looks at the charred rubble of what had been her home, her eyes search for things that her family might still be able to salvage.
A camper in B.C.'s south Okanagan is facing a "hefty" fine after lighting a campfire during the ongoing ban, local Mounties say.
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.
Many communities across Alberta have been dealing with a shortage of physicians. The problem is being felt the most in the rural areas of the province.
Two men convicted of mischief at the Coutts, Alta., border blockade are to learn their sentences later this month.
The final stage of a water infrastructure project in Lethbridge will kick off Monday morning, closing the intersection of 11 Street South and Sixth Avenue South.
A 35-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with dangerous and impaired driving following an incident Aug. 10 on Albert Street East.
Environment and Climate Change Canada says conserving land is crucial to maintaining biodiversity and preserving habitats that support diverse species and ecological processes.
As of Sunday evening, there were 21 active wildfires in northeastern Ontario with no new fires confirmed on Saturday or Sunday.
A first-of-its-kind fashion series is running until Aug. 12 in St. John's, N.L.
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.