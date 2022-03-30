Canadian pot producers watch closely as Democrats aim to rewrite U.S. cannabis laws

U.S. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., adjusts his face mask during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the Justice in Policing Act of 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP U.S. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., adjusts his face mask during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the Justice in Policing Act of 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP

MORE Business News