Canadian plywood makers seek duties as cheap Chinese rivals carve out half the market

Birch is cut to size at Industrie Ergie Inc., a company that specializes in veneer face manufacturing and distributing on May 12, 2023 in Victoriaville, Quebec. Carlos Zarate, president of Industrie Ergie, said Canadian decorative plywood companies have seen their market share in Canada drop because they are unable to compete with plywood products imported from China at prices domestic producers could never hope to match, let alone beat. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi) Birch is cut to size at Industrie Ergie Inc., a company that specializes in veneer face manufacturing and distributing on May 12, 2023 in Victoriaville, Quebec. Carlos Zarate, president of Industrie Ergie, said Canadian decorative plywood companies have seen their market share in Canada drop because they are unable to compete with plywood products imported from China at prices domestic producers could never hope to match, let alone beat. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi)

