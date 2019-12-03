MONTREAL -- Canadian National Railway Co. is cutting its profit guidance in the wake of an eight-day strike by 3,200 workers that brought the railway to a near halt.

The railway says it is now targeting 2019 adjusted diluted earnings per share growth in the low to mid single-digit range compared with last year's adjusted diluted earnings per share of $5.50.

The company had earlier expected adjusted diluted earnings per share growth in the high single-digit range.

CN estimated the strike reduced its earnings per share by about 15 cents.

The railway reached a tentative agreement last week with Teamsters Canada to end the longest rail strike since 2012.

The dispute halted shipments, triggered layoffs and disrupted industries across the country.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2019.