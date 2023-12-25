Canadian menswear mogul Harry Rosen dies at 92
Harry Rosen, who founded one of Canada's most prominent menswear retail chains, has died. He was 92.
Rosen's eldest son confirmed his father's Dec. 24 death in a statement.
"It’s with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our founder and visionary Harry Rosen," Harry Rosen Inc., chairman and CEO Larry Rosen, said on Dec. 25. "His passion for menswear and fashion was contagious; his ability to teach and inspire were unparalleled."
Founded in Toronto in 1954, the Harry Rosen retail chain grew from a single store to a leading destination for high-end menswear in Canada, with 15 locations and five outlet stores across Canada.
"Starting with a $500 loan and a dream, Harry willed his business into existence one client at a time," Larry Rosen said. "The team he built and the values he instilled have helped the business span across the country, three generations, and nearly 70 years. Words simply can’t summarize the impact he had on us all."
Harry Rosen was born and raised in Toronto to a Jewish family. He stepped back from the company's day-to-day operations in 2005 but continued to advise his son and senior management as executive chairman.
Rosen was also known for his philanthropy and contributions to groups like the Canadian Cancer Society, the United Jewish Appeal and the Canadian Special Olympics. In 2004, he was made a member of the Order of Canada.
"His vast leadership contributions extend beyond the business sector into the wider community," a previous statement from the Governor General of Canada said. "Renowned for his integrity, marketing skills and business acumen, he shares these abilities equally as a community builder."
Rosen is survived by his wife of 68 years, Evelyn, their four children, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
-- With files from CTV News Toronto Multi-Platform Writer Hannah Alberga
