Canadian markets run by TMX Group close hours early due to technical problem
The Toronto Stock Exchange Broadcast Centre is pictured in Toronto on June 28, 2013. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 27, 2018 2:53PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 27, 2018 3:23PM EDT
TORONTO -- The Toronto Stock Exchange and Montreal Exchange have shut down early for the day as a result of technical problems that erupted about 2 p.m.
The Toronto-based company that owns the exchanges announced the unusual decision through Twitter.
A spokeswoman for Toronto-based TMX Group said the company was investigating the cause of the disruption but would be confining its comments to its social media feed.
The first tweet was sent out about 2 p.m., with two hours remaining in the normal trading day.
A later update said TMX had decided to shut down all markets for the remainder of the day and apologized for the inconvenience.
UPDATE - All TMX markets, including Montreal Exchange, are experiencing issues with trading, all users are equally impacted and are unable to connect to our Exchanges. We apologize for the inconvenience and continue to investigate. Further updates will be provided.— TMX Group (@TMXGroup) April 27, 2018
UPDATE 2 - Please be aware that TMX continues to experience issues on all markets. We apologize for the inconvenience. Further updates will be provided.— TMX Group (@TMXGroup) April 27, 2018
UPDATE 3 - Please be aware that all TMX markets continue to experience issues. We apologize for the inconvenience. Further updates will be provided.— TMX Group (@TMXGroup) April 27, 2018
UPDATE 4 - TMX has decided to shut down all markets for the remainder of the day. Trading will not resume today, including market on close. We apologize for the inconvenience. Further updates will be provided.— TMX Group (@TMXGroup) April 27, 2018
