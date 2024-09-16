Business

    • Canadian manufacturing sales rose in July after market decrease

    An employee moves Coca-Cola products at Coke Canada Bottling's new sales warehouse and distribution centre, in Richmond, B.C., on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024.(Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press) An employee moves Coca-Cola products at Coke Canada Bottling's new sales warehouse and distribution centre, in Richmond, B.C., on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024.(Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press)
    Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 1.4 per cent to $71 billion in July, helped by higher sales in the petroleum and coal and chemical product subsectors.

    The increase followed a 1.7 per cent decrease in June.

    The agency says sales in the petroleum and coal product subsector gained 6.7 per cent to total $8.6 billion in July as most refineries sold more, helped by higher prices and demand.

    Chemical product sales rose 5.3 per cent to $5.6 billion in July, boosted by increased sales of pharmaceutical and medicine products.

    Sales of wood products fell 4.8 per cent for the month to $2.9 billion, the lowest level since May 2023.

    In constant dollar terms, overall manufacturing sales rose 0.9 per cent in July.

