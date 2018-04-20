Canadian First Nations to fight Alaska drilling on caribou calving grounds
In this undated file photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, caribou from the Porcupine Caribou Herd migrate onto the coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in northeast Alaska. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 20, 2018 2:59PM EDT
Canadian First Nations are gearing up to fight new U.S. interest in oil drilling on the calving grounds of a caribou herd Indigenous people depend on for food.
The Trump administration has announced the start of a 60-day environmental review before selling drilling leases in the Alaska National Wildlife Refuge.
The area is one of the most pristine areas in the United States and is the calving ground for the vast Porcupine caribou herd, which migrates into Yukon and the Northwest Territories.
Dana Tizya-Tramm of the Vuntut Gwich'In government in Yukon says all First Nations in the area plan to oppose the development at public hearings in Alaska.
In the past, both federal Liberals and Conservatives have opposed disturbing the calving grounds.
The herd is governed by a legally binding treaty between Canada and the U.S. which is supposed to prohibit damage to its habitat.
