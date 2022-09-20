Canadian employers sought to fill nearly one million jobs in Q2
Statistics Canada says employers were actively seeking to fill 997,000 vacant positions in the second quarter, the highest quarterly number on record.
The agency says the number of vacancies for the three-month period was up 4.7 per cent or 45,000 compared with the first quarter and up 42.3 per cent or 296,500 compared with the second quarter of last year.
The job vacancy rate was 5.7 per cent, also a record high.
The health care and social assistance sector had 136,100 job vacancies in the second quarter compared with 135,300 in the first quarter, but up 28.8 per cent or 30,500 on a year-over-year basis.
Meanwhile, the number of vacancies in the accommodation and food services sector rose 12.7 per cent or 16,800 on a quarter-over-quarter basis to 149,600 in the second quarter.
There was also a record high number of vacant jobs in the professional, scientific and technical services sector at 74,600, up 7.9 per cent from the first quarter.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2022
MORE Business News
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada's inflation rate cools in August but grocery prices continue to climb
-
-
-
-
-
-
YOUR FINANCES
'Now 15 per cent is rude:' Tipping fatigue hits customers as requests rise
Tipping fatigue is hitting consumers as requests for gratuities increase and spread to new businesses amid the rise of automated payment machines and preset tip suggestions.
Canadians charging slightly less to primary credit cards than year ago: study
A new study shows Canadians are charging slightly less to their primary credit cards than they did a year ago as inflation remains high and buy now, pay later services grow more prominent.
Canadians are rethinking their financial goals post-pandemic: poll
A new study has found that the pandemic provided Canadians the opportunity to rethink their financial goals, with many moving, switching careers and planning to travel.
opinion | These are some of the best part-time jobs for university students in Canada
The average cost of tuition hit $6,693 for the 2021/2022 year, according to StatCan, and more students are scrambling for ways to afford the increased cost. Contributor Christoper Liew breaks down some of the best-paying jobs that provide an excellent opportunity for post-secondary students to earn a side income.
Statistics Canada says household debt ratio up in second quarter
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to their income moved higher in the second quarter as the level of debt grew faster than their earnings.
Rent-to-own: What is it and is it right for you?
Amid increasingly high mortgage and interest rates, Canadians struggling to get into the housing market are looking into rent-to-own as an alternative route to homeownership.
Canadians vulnerable to 'payment shock' as debt, interest rates climb, experts say
Canadians are increasingly vulnerable to 'payment shock' as higher household debt levels collide with oversized interest rate hikes.
How another Bank of Canada interest rate hike could impact your mortgage
Another interest rate hike from the Bank of Canada means some Canadians could be spending a lot more on their monthly mortgage bills.